Nation Crime 15 Nov 2021 RSS worker hacked to ...
Nation, Crime

RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
Role of the activists of Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of Popular Front of India, is suspected in the incident
Police said 27-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife at around 9 AM when he was taking her to her place of work. (Representational image)
 Police said 27-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife at around 9 AM when he was taking her to her place of work. (Representational image)

Palakkad: A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hacked to death in Mambaram in the district on Monday morning, police said.

Police said 27-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife at around 9 AM when he was taking her to her place of work.

 

The role of the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), is suspected in the incident, they said.

An investigation has been launched to trace the accused who fled the scene after the incident, they said.

The BJP alleged that the assailants followed Sanjith, hailing from Elappully, in a vehicle, hit his two-wheeler and when he fell down they hacked him to death in front of his wife.

Condemning the killing of the RSS worker, BJP state president K Surendran alleged it was a "planned murder" and blamed the failure from the part of the police and state government in occurring such incidents in the state.

 

...
Tags: rss worker hacked, political murder, social democratic party of india, popular front of india
Location: India, Kerala, Palghat (Palakkad)


Latest From Nation

The district administration has already alerted the people living in low-lying areas and also on the banks of the river to move to safer locations. (Photo:DC)

Entire inflow into Stanley reservoir being discharged after heavy rains

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it. (PTI Photo)

SC directs Centre to hold emergency meeting to control air pollution

Kerala High Court (PTI)

ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea claiming Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe

The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in the city have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions. (PTI Photo)

Ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution: AAP govt to SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Another Army jawan killed, JCO injured in gunfight with militants in J&K’s Poonch

An Army jawan on Thursday reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Kralapora Army camp in frontier Kupwara district. —Representational image/PTI

Six students held for ragging in Kerala

Second year degree student Anshad of Naher Arts and Science College in Kanhirode near here was allegedly ragged by his senior students. (Representational image)

College students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's match victory

Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)

Ten held for assault on minor in Karnataka

The accused appeared before the jurisdictional magistrate on Saturday. (Representational image: DC)

Tirupati: Extortion gang targets lovers in secluded places

City police stumbled on this racket that has been operating for the past few months in Peruru, Thanapalli and Chiguruvada besides areas close to the national highway between Tiruchanoor and Chandragiri. (Representational Image/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->