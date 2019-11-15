Four drunken engineering students run over by train near Kovai

On hearing Vignesh’s cry, nearby residents alerted the Podanur railway police. They rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Coimbatore GH for post-mortem. Probe is on.

Coimbatore: Four engineering students were killed in a gruesome self-inflicted mishap, run over by a speeding train while they were consuming alcohol on the railway track near Sulur on outskirts of Coimbatore.

According to police, Sidiq Raja, 22, a final year engineering student of a private engineering college near Sulur along with his roommates, Vignesh, 22, from Nilakottai and Raja Sekar, 20, from Theni district, had joined their direct seniors Karuppasamy, 24, and Gowtham, 23, who came to Sulur to attend their arrears exams on Wednesday, for a drinking session.

The five students had entered a wine shop after writing their exams. After consuming alcohol they had returned to their room.

The gang had planned to consume more alcohol and went to the wine shop again around 10 pm. After the bar was shut, they moved to the railtrack near Ravathoor- Muthugoundanoor and had another peg squatting on the track.

While they lay subconscious on the track, Vignesh noticed a speeding train approaching them, jumped out of the rail and ran before he court alert his friends.

That left the other four to be tragically run over by the train, killing all of them on the spot.

On hearing Vignesh’s cry, nearby residents alerted the Podanur railway police. They rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Coimbatore GH for post-mortem. Probe is on.