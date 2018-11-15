search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Cabbie robs woman dialysis patient

Published Nov 15, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Passenger was relieved of her bag at 1 am and pushed out of car.
Hyderabad: A cabbie from Nacharam was arrested for robbing a female passenger in the middle of the night at Nacharam crossroads about two days ago. The passenger was going home after undergoing dialysis at Care Hospital in Musheerabad, said the police.

Thirty-five-year-old P. Suvarna, who lives in Boduppal, goes to the hospital every alternate day for the dialysis. She goes alone in a cab and comes home by booking a cab online.

 

On November 12, the dialysis finished at night. Suvarna was waiting on the road at Chikalguda at about 12.20 pm when a car stopped and offered to take her.
There was another woman in the car. The driver agreed to take Suvarna to Boduppal.

At about 1 am, the other passenger got off at Lalapet. The driver took the Nacharam route instead of going towards Uppal. When Suvarna questioned him about the route change, he slapped her and threatened her. He snatched her bag and pushed her out of the cab at the Nacharam Crossroads before fleeing.

She managed to inform her family members and then lodged a complaint with the Nacharam police.
During the probe, the police found that Suvarna’s phone was still on. They sent a text message from it asking the cabbie to give back the medical prescriptions and keep the cash and phone if he wanted. He agreed and told her to come to Baba Cafe at Mallapur on Tuesday night.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhag-wat said the cab driver was caught by the Nacharam police at the cafe. He was identified as Dumbala Srinivas Reddy, 38, of Manthapuri village in Yadadri district and resident of Nacharam. He confessed to having robbed the woman passenger, and the phone, `2,300 cash and also the car (TS 08 UA 4073) have been seized.

...
Tags: female passenger, cabbie
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




