search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Delhi fashion designer, domestic help stabbed to death in Vasant Kunj home

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 15, 2018, 10:05 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Police have arrested three people, including a tailor employed by Lakhani, in connection with the murder.
The designer has been identified as Mala Lakhani while the servant has been identified as Bahadur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The designer has been identified as Mala Lakhani while the servant has been identified as Bahadur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A 53-year-old fashion designer and her 50-year-old domestic help were found murdered at her residence in Vasant Kunj Enclave of southwest Delhi on Wednesday night.

The designer has been identified as Mala Lakhani while the servant has been identified as Bahadur.

 

Police have arrested three people, including a tailor employed by Lakhani, in connection with the murder.

The tailor, with the help of two of his relatives, killed Lakhani as she had not cleared his dues. When she cried out for help, her servant came to help her who was also stabbed.

"One of accused Rahul Anwar was a tailor at deceased fashion designer's workshop. He committed the crime with two of his relatives in an attempt to loot," Joint CP Ajay Chaudhary said. 

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The bodies were stabbed brutally with a sharp-edged weapon and were lying in pool of blood when the police reached the spot on Thursday morning.

Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park.

...
Tags: delhi crime, murder, fashion designer murdered, vasant kunj, vasant kunj murder, mala lakhani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book Review: Dr Madhu Vajpayee’s I Owed You One is all about human nature

Written in a lucid manner, though trying at times, I Owed You One is a tale of words given and discarded, of promises made and commitments honoured, of love and triumphs and of holding on and letting go, in the life of a man.
 

DeepVeer wedding: All details you want to know about their Konkani marriage

A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit.
 

5 essential life skills to equip your child for the real world

Maximum brain development occurs in the first 5 years of a child’s life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dumped via text message! KKR release Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2019

Speaking about his preferred format of the game, the pacer chose Test cricket while saying that one has to "change with different times of the year." (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists reveal how our gut bacteria may be affecting our brains

Earlier research has also branded the gut as our second brain because of the impact it has on our mood (Photo: AFP)
 

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

Here are 5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Car rams into railing on ORR, family of 3 killed

Sagarika, her husband Dinesh Kumar and their three-month-old baby died in the accident.

4 remanded for beating couple on Fort Kochi beach

The police booked them under IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assaulting woman with an intent to outrage her modesty).

Kozhikode: 50 cops hurt as roof collapses

The spot at the resort in Kannur on Monday after roof fell injuring police personnel.

Hyderabad: Degree student attempts to loot ATM, arrested

The Meerpet police identified the accused as G. Sravan Kumar, 22, a degree student and a resident of RN Reddy Colony in Meerpet

Speeding kills 2 youth in Hyderabad

In a third case, a speeding car overturned near Lumbini Park on Thursday. No one was injured. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham