Doctor, hospital staff hurt in clash over parking

HYDERABAD: A doctor, along with his staff of Essel Clinic and Hospital at Lal Darwaza and some neighbours attacked each other over an alleged parking dispute. Shahalibanda police have booked a case against the hospital management and also a counter case against the neighbours.

According to police, the parking dispute started between the two parties on Thursday, following which the CCTV footage from the hospital showing the neighbours attacking the staff went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

According to Dr Neha Singh of Essel, people from the adjacent building were obstructing entry to the hospital by parking their vehicles, said the police. On Thursday, when a pregnant woman was to be rushed into the hospital for an emergency treatment, a vehicle was causing hindrance.

This resulted in a fracas. Sources from the hospital said that paediatrician Dr Prashant Kumar Singh had sustained severe head injuries in the clash and is in ICU.

“The parking issue with the neighbours has been an issue for us for a while now. We tried telling them to park elsewhere but in vain,” sources said.

“While the hospital management claimed that they warned the neighbours about the issue and were attacked with sticks, the neighbours complained that it was the staff who attacked them first, causing a fracture on the left leg of a 70-year-old man,” said the police, adding that the hospital staff showed a video of a group injuring the staff and vandalising the place. “Meanwhile, the other party said that their ‘attack’ was a part of retaliation after the staff injured the elderly man,” police said.

After both the parties filed complaints against each other, the hospital staff was booked under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means) of the IPC and the neighbours were booked under sections 324, 448 (trespassing) and 427 (causing damage) of the IPC. An investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly, said police officials.