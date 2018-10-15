search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Woman working at multinational company gangraped by 2 of her colleagues

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 15, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 9:42 am IST
The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her.
The accused offered the victim a soft drink laced with sedatives and after consuming it, she became unconscious. (Representational Image)
 The accused offered the victim a soft drink laced with sedatives and after consuming it, she became unconscious. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman employed with a multinational company (MNC) in west Delhi's Dwarka was gangraped allegedly by two of her colleagues late on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31), had offered her a lift in their car after office hours on Saturday evening.

 

During the journey, the accused offered the victim a soft drink laced with sedatives and after consuming it, she became unconscious.

The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her and after committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near her home at the Vasant Kunj area, an official of Dwarka north police station said.

The survivor managed her way home and revealed her ordeal to her family. On Sunday, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

"We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused have been arrested from their houses," the official further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: delhi crime, rape, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravi Shastri on Prithvi Shaw: There is a bit of Tendulkar, Sehwag and Lara in him

"He (Prithvi Shaw) is born to play cricket. He has been playing since the age of eight in the maidans of Mumbai. You can see all that hardwork showing. He is a spectator's delight. There is a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks - there is a bit of Lara as well," Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle arrive in Australia for first overseas tour

In this image made from video, Britain's Prince Harry, center right, and his wife Meghan, center left, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, approach a car at an airport in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

6 sixes and 12-ball 50! Hazratullah Zazai does a Yuvi in Afghan Premier League; watch

The 20-year-old batsman Hazratullah Zazai blasted left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in one over on his way to tying the mark for the fastest half-century in T20 cricket. (Photo: Twitter / APLT20official)
 

Durga Puja 2018: Slice of China at Kolkata puja pandal

Five artisans were sent to Yunnan province by the puja committee of B J Block, Salt Lake, a few months ago to learn about the art, culture and way of life of the people there. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 

High lead exposure causing intellectual disability in Indian children, says study

India's significantly elevated blood lead levels can in part, be attributed to battery smelting, which is poorly regulated in India, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nail varnish claiming to be chemical-free may lead to infertility and cancer

They claim to be free of the toxic-trio DnBP, toluene and formaldehyde (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru school principal hacked to death in school

School headmaster Ranganath Nayaka.

Bengaluru school principal hacked to death in front of students

Ranganath, 60, principal of the Havanur Public School in suburban Agrahara Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, was teaching Class 10 students when the gang barged into the classroom and hacked him to death, police said. (Photo: http://havanurpublicschool.com)

Hyderabad: 18-year-old girl commits suicide

Fearing that the college would inform her parents, she committed suicide by hanging. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Woman on bike killed by hit and run driver

Lalitha succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Manohar and Praveen received injuries and became unconscious. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru school principal hacked to death in front of 20 students

One of the gang members was nabbed later from Mahalaxmi Layout area, based on a tip off. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham