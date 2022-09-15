  
Nation Crime 15 Sep 2022 Increasing gun cultu ...
Nation, Crime

Increasing gun culture in Warangal, Karimnagar districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
The husband of Ellanthakunta mandal MPP in Huzurabad constituency participated in a programme with a gun tucked in his pants. Some present at the function took pictures and posted them social media, making them viral. — Representational Image/DC
 The husband of Ellanthakunta mandal MPP in Huzurabad constituency participated in a programme with a gun tucked in his pants. Some present at the function took pictures and posted them social media, making them viral. — Representational Image/DC

WARANGAL: Use of firearms, legal or illegal, is becoming commonplace even among those in respectable jobs, to gain benefits for themselves, particularly in land dealings or settling political scores. This aspect has become evident from instances that have taken place in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts.

In Hanamkonda, police officials on Wednesday arrested ruling TRS leader Sarangapani, former mandal president of Nallabelli, at Kakatiya University cross road for threatening people with dummy guns and swords. Sarangapani is said to be involved in land settlements at Paidipally, Arepally, Karimabad, Bhattupally and KU areas. Police sent the TRS leader to Parkal sub-jail post his arrest.

A few months ago, Hanamkonda police arrested a reserve sub-inspector Sampath Kumar, along with nine others, for their involvement in land settlements and extortion of money. Sampath Kumar used his service revolver to threaten people while going about his illegal businesses.

The husband of Ellanthakunta mandal MPP in Huzurabad constituency participated in a programme with a gun tucked in his pants. Some present at the function took pictures and posted them social media, making them viral.

In the past, there have been many such incidents of using guns in erstwhile Warangal district. Miscreants had threatened wine shop owners with guns and even fired in air in district headquarters of Jangaon to loot ₹6.7 lakh. In another incident, police nabbed an engineering student for possessing a gun in Geesukonda of Dharmaram mandal.

Incidentally, former minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajendar has alleged that police officials have given gun licenses to around 40 people in Huzurabad. A former confidante of Telangana CM, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be responsible if anything happens to him or his family members. This statement created quite a stir in Karimnagar district.

Karimnagar police commissioner V. Satyanarayana went on to clarify that they have given licenses to only two persons in Huzurabad in the past two years. The commissioner maintained that in case the Huzurabad MLA has information on people possessing guns illegally, he could pass on the information to police for taking due action.

Satyanarayana also warned the husband of Ellanthakunta mandal MPP against publicly exposing his gun.

Locals allege that due to lack of proper vigilance by police officials, some persons are indulging in illegal activities by using guns, whether licensed or obtained illegally.

...
Tags: gun culture, warangal karimnagar districts
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Following the publication of the news report, the NTCA wrote to the state forest department on July 7 asking for an action taken report. Following this, NTCA officials said, the Authority received a response from the forest department informing that the land had been reclaimed from the possession of the Nirmal district administration. — By Arrangement

DC Impact: Forest department reclaims 5-acre tiger reserve land

News

Seven institutes bag awards at Isro’s Smart India Hackathon – 2022

The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. — Twitter

Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to begin from today

Affirming that decentralization was the only way for all-round development, the CM (in picture) said he treated all regions equally and Vizag could be the natural choice as it was the biggest city in the state with readymade infrastructure. — By Arrangement

CM affirms plan for 3 Capitals through decentralized development



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Uttar Pradesh Dalit sisters death: 6 accused arrested

Security personnel outside a mortuary during post-mortem of one of two minor Dalit sisters allegedly raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nellore: Close relative attacks minor girl with acid, slits her throat

News

Goa govt to request Centre to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Twitter)

NIA raids 50 sites in three states, Delhi-NCR

: Crime Branch team of Haryana Police deployed during a raid by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in connection with a case related to narco-terrorism by alleged gangsters, in Gurugram. (PTI)

ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's kin from flying abroad; issues summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->