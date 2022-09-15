Increasing gun culture in Warangal, Karimnagar districts

The husband of Ellanthakunta mandal MPP in Huzurabad constituency participated in a programme with a gun tucked in his pants. Some present at the function took pictures and posted them social media, making them viral. — Representational Image/DC

WARANGAL: Use of firearms, legal or illegal, is becoming commonplace even among those in respectable jobs, to gain benefits for themselves, particularly in land dealings or settling political scores. This aspect has become evident from instances that have taken place in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts.

In Hanamkonda, police officials on Wednesday arrested ruling TRS leader Sarangapani, former mandal president of Nallabelli, at Kakatiya University cross road for threatening people with dummy guns and swords. Sarangapani is said to be involved in land settlements at Paidipally, Arepally, Karimabad, Bhattupally and KU areas. Police sent the TRS leader to Parkal sub-jail post his arrest.

A few months ago, Hanamkonda police arrested a reserve sub-inspector Sampath Kumar, along with nine others, for their involvement in land settlements and extortion of money. Sampath Kumar used his service revolver to threaten people while going about his illegal businesses.

The husband of Ellanthakunta mandal MPP in Huzurabad constituency participated in a programme with a gun tucked in his pants. Some present at the function took pictures and posted them social media, making them viral.

In the past, there have been many such incidents of using guns in erstwhile Warangal district. Miscreants had threatened wine shop owners with guns and even fired in air in district headquarters of Jangaon to loot ₹6.7 lakh. In another incident, police nabbed an engineering student for possessing a gun in Geesukonda of Dharmaram mandal.

Incidentally, former minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajendar has alleged that police officials have given gun licenses to around 40 people in Huzurabad. A former confidante of Telangana CM, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be responsible if anything happens to him or his family members. This statement created quite a stir in Karimnagar district.

Karimnagar police commissioner V. Satyanarayana went on to clarify that they have given licenses to only two persons in Huzurabad in the past two years. The commissioner maintained that in case the Huzurabad MLA has information on people possessing guns illegally, he could pass on the information to police for taking due action.

Satyanarayana also warned the husband of Ellanthakunta mandal MPP against publicly exposing his gun.

Locals allege that due to lack of proper vigilance by police officials, some persons are indulging in illegal activities by using guns, whether licensed or obtained illegally.