Cops arrest 2 in Sravani’s death by suicide case

Two persons were arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of television actress Sravani Kondapalli.

On a complaint lodged by Sravani’s mother Paparatnam, SR Nagar police investigated the case and found that the 26-year-old actress had affairs with three people, including Devaraj Reddy (24) a TV actor from East Godavari and Sai Krishna Reddy (28), a realtor from Anantapur, who lives in Hyderabad. Both have been arrested by police and also producer Ashok Reddy.

Sai Krishna Reddy and Sravani had a love affair for three years during which period he supported Sravani and her family financially. However, due to some differences they both got separated in 2018 but stayed in touch.

Devaraj met Sravani through TikTok. They both met in East Godavari in August of 2019 August and she did a few TikTok videos for him. In November Devaraj came to Hyderabad for a TV serial audition where he stayed in Sravani’s house. They developed physical relationships, which her brother was aware of.

Later Devaraj found that Sravani was having a relationship with both Ashok Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy. He then blocked her number and wanted to end the relationship. Sravani tried to convince Devaraj to continue the affair

but Devaraj did not agree.

There were fights between Devaraj and Sai Krishna since February, Unable to bear the torture, she committed suicide on September 8