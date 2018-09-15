search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Samajwadi party leader shot dead by wife's lover in UP's Sambhal

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
Samajwadi Party leader Jagdish Mali (35) got into a fight with Dilip, with whom his wife was involved.
During the fight, Dilip opened fire at Mali, who died on the spot, police said. (Representational Image)
 During the fight, Dilip opened fire at Mali, who died on the spot, police said. (Representational Image)

Sambhal: A Samajwadi Party leader has been shot dead by his wife's lover, the police said on Saturday.

On Friday evening, Samajwadi Party leader Jagdish Mali (35) got into a fight with Dilip, with whom his wife was involved, in Nai Basti locality under the Chandausi police station limits, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

 

During the fight, Dilip opened fire at Mali, who died on the spot, he said.

An FIR has been filed against Mali's wife and Dilip on a complaint lodged by Mali's brother, Prasad said.

While Mali's wife has been arrested, efforts are on to arrest Dilip, who fled the scene after the incident, he added.

SP district unit president Firoz Khan, who met Mali's family, described him as hard-working.

He said Mali had sought the ticket for the chairman's position in Chandausi local body election.

Tags: samajwadi party, jagdish mali, crime, extra marital affair
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Having sex once a week can make you feel 15 years younger, study shows

According to 50-year-olds and those older, having sex at least four times, exercising 16 times and taking a holiday or mini-break in the span of one year helped them feel younger. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Imran Khan to ban cheese to boost Pakistan's economy, Twitter goes berserk

Newly elected PM believes the move will help the country stave off a USD 12 million bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (Photo: AP/ Pixabay)
 

Chennai goes 'bananas' for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The idol is constructed in a seated position with a swastika sign on its blessing hand. (Photo: ANI)
 

Replying on WhatsApp to get one-swipe easy on Android, like iPhones

WhatsApp seems to be working on more convenience-oriented features for its Android users.
 

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Beluga whales adopt lonely narwhal lost at sea

Their interactions, rolling and rubbing against each other near the water's surface and flashing their genitals, for example, suggests the narwhal has been fully accepted by the pod.(Photo: Youtube Screengrab/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mob lynches man in Manipur on suspicion of stealing vehicles; 5 held

The incident took place at Thouroijam Awang Leikai area on Thursday. (Representational Image/PTI)

J&K: All 5 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Kulgam encounter

Deferred visuals: A total of five militants were believed to be engaged in the encounter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kannur: AEO, 8 teachers held for student drowning

The arrested are Thalassery south AEO P.P. Sanakan, teachers Abdul Naseer, Muhammed Zachariah, P. Manoharan, V.J. Jayamol, P. Sheena, Sofian John and Sudhakaran Pilla.

Hyderabad: Gang of 10 held for attempt to grab land

On reaching the spot, the police found that the gang had assaulted watchman Ravinder. The land owner, Ms Vemuri Nagalatha, 39, of Vijayawada, got to know of the incident and lodged a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Youth held for stealing motorbikes

The arrested was identified as Nemmoju Prabhu Charry, a resident of Miryalaguda and a native of Suryapet, police said.  (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham