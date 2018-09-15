Ex-CBSE topper gangraped in Haryana

Sources said the crime was perpetrated when the victim went to Kanina town in Mahendragarh district for coaching of competitive examination. The accused waylaid her and offered her intoxicated water. She reportedly fell unconscious and the accused took her to an isolated place and raped her, sources said.

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old college girl, who was a former CBSE topper in Panchkula region, was allegedly abducted and raped by four to five men at Kanina in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district.

The Rewari police filed a zero FIR against three youths of Naya Gaon village here on Thursday when the kin of the victim filed a complaint with it.

The victim’s mother said her daughter had also been honoured by President during the Republic Day parade.

Sources said the crime was perpetrated when the victim went to Kanina town in Mahendragarh district for coaching of competitive examination.

The accused waylaid her and offered her intoxicated water. She reportedly fell unconscious and the accused took her to an isolated place and raped her, sources said.

Sources maintained the accused left the victim in an unconscious state near the bus stand in Kanina town. Her parents on getting information reached the spot and brought her home.

Station house officer (SHO), women police station, Heeramani Devi said, “We received the complaint from the victim, who was taken for medical examination.

After medical examination, we registered a case of gangrape against three youths and sent the zero FIR to Kanina police for further investigation." She said that said a case under Section 376 (D) (gang-rape) of the IPC had been registered against Pankaj, Manish and Nishu of Naya Gaon village on the complaint of the victim’s family.

A zero FIR can be filed at any police station, irrespective of the place of the incident, and can be later transferred to the relevant station.

Talking to news agency ANI, the girl’s mother said , "My daughter was kidnapped and then gangraped. Modiji says Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, but how do we do that. There must be justice for my daughter."