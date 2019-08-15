Nation Crime 15 Aug 2019 Woman, her lover bur ...
Nation, Crime

Woman, her lover burn husband with hot oil, hits hammer to kill him in Maharashtra

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 15, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
According to police, Quincia and Nair were arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) and have been remanded in custody till August 20.
A woman and her lover from Maharashtra’s Manickpur were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband. (Representational Image)
 A woman and her lover from Maharashtra’s Manickpur were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A woman and her lover from Maharashtra’s Manickpur were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband.

The Manickpur police said that the woman and her lover allegedly tied up her husband when he was asleep, poured hot oil on his arms and chest, hit him on the head with a hammer, threw chilli powder in his eyes, gave him electric shocks and locked him in the toilet of their Vasai flat on Tuesday night. The man is in critical condition in JJ Hospital.

 

The 38-year-old Bavishya Burhagohain originally from Assam, married Quincia, 28, in 2014. The couple has two children. Bavishya worked in a call centre in Powai, while Quincia is a homemaker. Soon, Quincia got into a relationship with Satvir Nair, 24, who worked as a mehendi artist in a mall in Vasai, said police.

However, the couple earlier stayed in Naigaon and later shifted to their rented second-floor flat in Pratapgadh Society in Vasai (East) so that Quincia wouldn’t be able to meet Nair. But Nair, too, came to stay in the same complex, leading to fights between the couple.

“On Tuesday evening, after returning from work, Bavishya got into another argument with Quincia and went to sleep,” said Nitin Falfale, assistant police inspector, Manickpur police station. “Angry, Quincia called Satvir and both made a plan to kill Bavishya. They stripped him to his undergarments and tied his legs. They then started to attack him with hot oil, hammer and chilli powder. The victim was allegedly given electric shocks also.”

Screaming for help and blinded by the chilli powder, he threw whatever he could lay his hands on – pressure cooker, speaker, pan, and other utensils, including mattresses – to keep the two away. “As some items flew out of the window, the neighbours called us. When we reached the spot, Quincia and Nair were sitting calmly on the sofa, while the kids were crying. We handed the kids to the neighbours, who then sent them to Quincia’s relatives,” said Falfale.

“The victim has got stitches on his head, and the chilli powder has affected his vision,"  said Falfale. According to police, Quincia and Nair have been arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder). They have been remanded in police custody till August 20.

...
Tags: woman, affair, maharashtra, murder, police, husband
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation. (Photo: ANI)

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurls tricolour in Hyderabad

The school staff rushed them to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. (Photo: Representational)

2 students electrocuted ahead of flag hoisting in Gujarat school

‘British rule ended on August 15, 1947. But all other disparities are still continuing. What is our position in human development indices?’ the chief minister asked. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists tri-colour in Vijayawada, briefs about various schemes

Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the RSS headquarters here in Maharashtra, he said, 'Article 370 could be removed because the entire society made a resolution, so on this day we renew that resolve again.' (Photo: File)

Bhagwat hails country's leadership, society for abrogation of Art 370



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

Mia Khalifa.
 

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

He said the event would underline the bond between man and cows and also create awareness against cow slaughter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets snazzier

The new colour options are based on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES.
 

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

Apple will be launching the next-generation iPhones with the Pro moniker.
 

Hyundai cars to cost less in August with offers on popular models

Hyundai is offering a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000 on the Grand i10 and Xcent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Saji Mohan drug peddling case: Mumbai court postpones verdict till Aug 19

Following his arrest by the ATS, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). (Photo: File)

Pehlu Khan lynching case: 6 acquitted by Rajasthan Court

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Sweeper rapes girl,5, in Delhi school; sexually assaults 3 more

The incident came to light after the girl complained about a constant pain in her abdomen. (Photo: Representational)

Faridabad IPS officer shoots himself, suicide note blames colleagues of blackmail

In 2017, Kapoor was promoted from Haryana police services to IPS by the state government and was due to retire in 2020. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman given triple talaq after she asked husband for Rs 30 to buy medicines

‘I asked Rs. 30 for medicine and instead, he (her husband) started shouting at me and gave me triple talaq. Thereafter, his family pushed me out of their house,’ the victim said. (Photo: File | Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham