Suspended SHO takes test of potency over rape accusation

The accused officer handed over service weapon 9MM pistol with registration No: FVI-559, one Spar Magazine, one Magazine loader, (filler), one cleaning road, cleaning brush, pistol case, instructional manual, 9 mm SA ball (30, rounds) to the Marredpally police. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: A team of medical professionals at the Government Area Hospital in Vanasthalipuram performed a potency test on suspended Marredpally SHO K.Nageswar Rao, who is facing rape, kidnapping, and attempted murder charges.

A potency test is a crucial medical test in the investigation since it determines whether or not a person is sexually capable.

According to the report, the suspended Marredpally SHO was medically capable of indulging in sexual intercourse. Nageswar Rao, who began his career as a constable in the police department, took rapists to conduct potency tests in rape cases when he was in service.

Ironically, the 48-year-old suspended inspector had to face a similar test for reportedly committing rape on a married woman. Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police have filed a petition before the court seeking permission to take the accused officer into custody so they can question him further about the crime.

The investigating officer will likely take the accused cop into custody soon in accordance with the court’s directives. The police also recorded the statements of the victims and witnesses.

Meanwhile, the accused officer handed over service weapon 9MM pistol with registration No: FVI-559, one Spar Magazine, one Magazine loader, (filler), one cleaning road, cleaning brush, pistol case, instructional manual, 9 mm SA ball (30, rounds) to the Marredpally police.