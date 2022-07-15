  
Nation Crime 15 Jul 2022 Suspended SHO takes ...
Nation, Crime

Suspended SHO takes test of potency over rape accusation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 15, 2022, 9:44 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 11:14 am IST
The accused officer handed over service weapon 9MM pistol with registration No: FVI-559, one Spar Magazine, one Magazine loader, (filler), one cleaning road, cleaning brush, pistol case, instructional manual, 9 mm SA ball (30, rounds) to the Marredpally police. — DC file photo
 The accused officer handed over service weapon 9MM pistol with registration No: FVI-559, one Spar Magazine, one Magazine loader, (filler), one cleaning road, cleaning brush, pistol case, instructional manual, 9 mm SA ball (30, rounds) to the Marredpally police. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: A team of medical professionals at the Government Area Hospital in Vanasthalipuram performed a potency test on suspended Marredpally SHO K.Nageswar Rao, who is facing rape, kidnapping, and attempted murder charges.

A potency test is a crucial medical test in the investigation since it determines whether or not a person is sexually capable.

According to the report, the suspended Marredpally SHO was medically capable of indulging in sexual intercourse. Nageswar Rao, who began his career as a constable in the police department, took rapists to conduct potency tests in rape cases when he was in service.

Ironically, the 48-year-old suspended inspector had to face a similar test for reportedly committing rape on a married woman. Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police have filed a petition before the court seeking permission to take the accused officer into custody so they can question him further about the crime.

The investigating officer will likely take the accused cop into custody soon in accordance with the court’s directives. The police also recorded the statements of the victims and witnesses.

Meanwhile, the accused officer handed over service weapon 9MM pistol with registration No: FVI-559, one Spar Magazine, one Magazine loader, (filler), one cleaning road, cleaning brush, pistol case, instructional manual, 9 mm SA ball (30, rounds) to the Marredpally police.

...
Tags: potency test on marredpally sho k.nageswar rao, marredpally sho rape kidnapping and attempted murder charges
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that floodwaters are quite likely to increase in next 24–48 hours. They can go up to 23–24 lakh cusecs, as water from all reservoirs in the Godavari basin, including Sriramsagar in Telangana, is being released. — By arrangement

CM Jagan to take aerial survey of flood-hit areas

An island full of forests is located at the backside of the Kadam project (in picture). The area between the Kuntala waterfall and Kadam project was a habitat for antelopes and even for leopards. — DC Image

Floods wreak havoc on animals, carcasses found in Nirmal district

Another accused, Brijesh Tiwari, a native of Kolkata, who was Srinivas’ point of contact for obtaining fake certificates from ‘Himalayan University’ in Itanangar, Arunachal Pradesh, is still on the run. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: 3 more on the run in fake certificate case

Modi was on a visit to Bihar to attend a function organised on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly. When asked whether the suspects were plotting to carry out attacks on any particular targets the police said the matter is under investigation. — DC Image

Bihar terror module’s bid to target PM event busted



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gujarat ATS detains Teesta Setlavad

Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI)

Bihar terror module’s bid to target PM event busted

Modi was on a visit to Bihar to attend a function organised on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly. When asked whether the suspects were plotting to carry out attacks on any particular targets the police said the matter is under investigation. — DC Image

Assam man burnt alive after 'trial' by village body

The incident at Bor Lalung village came to light on Saturday after the police picked up five persons, including three women, for interrogation. The village is about 17 km away from the district headquarters Nagaon. (ANI Image)

Udaipur beheading: NIA to probe Pakistani links

Rajasthan Director General of Police M. L. Lather addresses a press conference over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, at PHQ in Jaipur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in jail by SC in contempt case

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->