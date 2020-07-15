106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Crime 15 Jul 2020 West Bengal MLA deat ...
Nation, Crime

West Bengal MLA death is a case of suspected suicide: CM Mamata writes to President

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2020, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2020, 6:19 pm IST
A delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by parliamentary party leader Derek O' Brien, called on the president on Wednesday.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The death of the BJP’s Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy is a “case of suspected suicide” and not a political one as projected by the party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Her letter came a day after a BJP delegation called on the president over the death of its legislator, who was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

 

"On receipt of post-mortem report and on primary investigation, West Bengal Police has reported that it is a case of suspected suicide and could be related to some local money transfer activities,” she said in the letter.

"The note found in a pocket of the deceased also names two persons who are allegedly found to be related to such money transfer activities in the locality. Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by BJP," Banerjee added.

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by parliamentary party leader Derek O' Brien, called on the president on Wednesday to apprise him of the facts and details of the case.

...
Tags: debendra nath roy, chief minister mamata banerjee, president ramnath kovind, west bengal suicide case
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

We give J&K militants every chance to surrender: Army commander

A jawan stands guard during an encounter with the militants in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. PTI file photo

Delhi court grants bail to 150 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia

Tablighi members walk out of Nizamuddin Markaj in Old Delhi. PTI photo

Kandhamal encounter: Security forces gun down 4 Maoists

Representational pic

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's main aide arrested

Police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey after the encounter in Bikaru village where 8 cops lost their lives in Kanpur. PTI photo

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Undated photo shows Vikas Dubey with his aide Amar Dubey (L) who was killed in an encounter recently. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham