Nagpur man smashes 19-yr-old girlfriend's head on suspicion of her ‘character’: Cops

Nagpur: A 19-year-old aspiring model was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on suspicion of her "character" in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The woman is identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh.

A Nagpur police official said they received information on Saturday morning about the body of a woman with her face crushed lying along Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.

Police identified her through social media, he said, adding that Khushi Parihar used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model.

Ashraf Sheikh was later arrested, he said.

According to the official, Ashraf Sheikh has "confessed" that he killed Khushi Parihar because he suspected her so-called character and closeness with some men.

It appears that Ashraf Sheikh travelled with Khushi Parihar in his car on July 12 and later allegedly killed her by crushing her head at Savli Fata near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered by Nagpur (Rural) police and further investigation is underway.