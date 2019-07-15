Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Crime 15 Jul 2019 Nagpur man smashes 1 ...
Nation, Crime

Nagpur man smashes 19-yr-old girlfriend's head on suspicion of her ‘character’: Cops

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 9:34 am IST
A Nagpur police official said they received information about body of a woman with her face crushed lying along Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.
The woman is identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh. (Photo: Instagram/ Khushi Parihar)
 The woman is identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh. (Photo: Instagram/ Khushi Parihar)

Nagpur: A 19-year-old aspiring model was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on suspicion of her "character" in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The woman is identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh.

 

A Nagpur police official said they received information on Saturday morning about the body of a woman with her face crushed lying along Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.

Police identified her through social media, he said, adding that Khushi Parihar used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model.

Ashraf Sheikh was later arrested, he said.

According to the official, Ashraf Sheikh has "confessed" that he killed Khushi Parihar because he suspected her so-called character and closeness with some men.

It appears that Ashraf Sheikh travelled with Khushi Parihar in his car on July 12 and later allegedly killed her by crushing her head at Savli Fata near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered by Nagpur (Rural) police and further investigation is underway.

...
Tags: nagpur, murder, girlfriend, boyfriend, police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an 'animalistic tendency'. (Photo: File)

Watch: UP BJP MLA stirs controversy, says ‘Muslims have 50 wives, 1050 kids’

The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage. (Photo: Screengrab)

BJP MLA’s daughter, husband abducted at gunpoint outside Allahabad HC: Report

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency. (Photo: File)

‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended eight officials and sent show cause notices to three officers including the District Magistrate for allegedly showing negligence in maintaining cattle. (Photo: File)

8 officers suspended by UP govt for showing negligence in maintaining cattle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning Apple iPhone design finally taking shape

Apple has completed work on a new front-facing camera lens that will allow it to significantly reduce its TrueDepth camera array and thereby succeed in reducing the size of the notch. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Students flocking in the nation to watch Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'; see pics

Kids watch Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 in theatres.
 

Apple iPhone XR India huge slashed prices revealed; grab it right now

Priced at Rs 49,999, the iPhone XR is available in six wonderful colours — Black, White, Coral, Yellow, Blue and (Product) Red.
 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Will income tax filing deadline be extended from July 31?

CBDT has issued a notice dated June 4, 2019 extending the due date for employers to file their TDS returns from June 30 to July 10.
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Student commits suicide

He pursued the MPC stream in Intermediate at the Sri Chaitanya Junior College in the IDPL area near Balanagar. During the intermediate examinations in March, Deepak could not secure pass marks in the two mathematics papers.

Hyderbad: Another plaint against Big Boss 3 organisers

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)

UP youths 'force' Muslim cleric to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; 12 booked

The cleric said he was rescued by two people of his village when he raised an alarm. (Photo: File | Representational)

NIA arrests two in Tamil Nadu's Ansarulla case

NIA had carried out four raids in the city and Nagapattinam district of the state on Saturday in a case pertaining to Ansarulla terrorist gang, which had conspired to wage a war against the Government of India. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

SP’s Azam Khan may be named as ‘land mafia’ on UP govt portal: Official

According to police, SP’s parliamentarian from Rampur, Azam Khan faces over 30 cases, mostly linked to grabbing of either government or farmer land. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham