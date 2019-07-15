Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 15 Jul 2019 Andhra Pradesh: 1 ma ...
Nation, Crime

Andhra Pradesh: 1 man, 2 women murdered near temple, case registered

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
The incident occurred on Sunday night near a temple in Kortikota village of Tanakal zone in Anantapuram district.
A case has been registered under section 302 and investigation is underway. (Representational Image)
 A case has been registered under section 302 and investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

Anantapuram: Three people, including a man and two women, were brutally murdered in a remote village of the district.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near a temple in Kortikota village of Tanakal zone in Anantapuram district.

 

The deceased, all between age groups of 50 to 55 years, have been identified as Sivarami Reddy, Satya Lakshmi and Hanumamma.

Kadiri rural Inspector Madhu informed that a case has been registered, however, the motive behind the murder as well as the culprit is yet to be identified.

Rumours also abound in the village that the three were murdered as part of some Tantrik ritual, or in search of hidden treasure. Police have, however, denied such speculations.

A case has been registered under section 302 and investigation is underway.

Tags: andhra pradesh, crime, murder
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


