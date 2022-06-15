Police assault Dalit minor girl's father at the behest of TRS corporator in Hyderabad

Aravind Nani, a resident of Papireddy colony of Sangareddy, has been stalking the minor girl since the past five months and has forced her to love him. (Image credit: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Father of a minor girl, who approached the Chandanagar police to complain against a 24-year-old who stalked, harassed and threatened his daughter and torched his bike by forcing her to accept his love, was allegedly beaten up by a Sub Inspector. SI Srinivas allegedly colluded with a local TRS corporator and assaulted the man for withdrawing the complaint. The Madhapur DCP has taken up the issue and will submit an inquiry report to the Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra to place the SI under suspension.

It was alleged by the minor girl’s father that Aravind Nani, 24, has been stalking, harassing and threatening his daughter in the name of love. He had approached the Chandanagar police of Cyberabad to lodge a complaint. It was also alleged that the man threatened to rape the differently abled sister of the minor, if she refuse to accept his proposal.

According to the statement in the FIR, a copy of which is in the possession of Deccan Chronicle, Aravind Nani, a resident of Papireddy colony of Sangareddy, has been stalking the minor girl since the past five months and has forced her to love him. “He used to follow her and give her biscuits and chocolates and often used to threaten her to accept his proposal. About 3 months ago, the victim, along with her brother, informed Aravind’s parents about his behaviour and asked them to keep him away. However, he ambushed her while she was returning from tuition class and told her that if she rejects him, he would torch her father’s bike,” said the girl’s father in his statement.

Accordingly, on 2 June, her father’s bike was set on fire and it was later revealed that it was Aravind who did it.

When the minor girl confronted him about this, he allegedly replied that he would burn her father as well and flashed a knife threatening that he would rape her younger sister, who is a differently abled person. “He also cut his hand with the knife and the minor girl was scared by this. He also warned her that if she revealed this to anyone, he would upload her morphed photos and videos on social media platforms,” added her father.

The whole episode came to light when her parents questioned her for being moody and upset.

Meanwhile, SI Srinivas refused to add the sections under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and harassed the family to protect Aravind. After the intervention of Mahila sangam, whose members gathered at the Chandanagar police station on Wednesday morning, the Madhapur DCP, K. Shilpavalli was informed. The DCP confirmed that she would be writing an inquiry report to the Commissioner about the negligence of the Sub Inspector.