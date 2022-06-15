Nation Crime 15 Jun 2022 JH gangrape: Five-da ...
Nation, Crime

JH gangrape: Five-day grilling of accused ends

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Officials reportedly found discrepancies in the statements about routes taken by accused
The five minors in the case were questioned for five days at the Jubilee Hills police station based on the statements given by the prime accused Sadudin Malik. (Representational image)
 The five minors in the case were questioned for five days at the Jubilee Hills police station based on the statements given by the prime accused Sadudin Malik. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Officials investigating the Jubilee Hills gangrape case said they were corroborating the statements given by the juveniles and Sadudin Malik, the prime accused in the case, about the routes they took from Amnesia pub to the scene of offence at Road 44 and back to the pub to drop the 17-year-old girl.

Officials reportedly found discrepancies in the statements about the routes, which were not tallying with the CCTV footage and other technical evidence, sources said.

 

It was also revealed that 17 witnesses, including the pub staff and workers at the Concu Bakery, were questioned by the police in the case so far and statements were said to be recorded from seven of them.

“The juveniles involved in the case reportedly had an argument and fight about leaking of the video which showed the sexual assault. While they collectively named Sadudin Malik as the instigator of the crime, Malik mentioned that one of the juveniles was the first person to approach the girl and that he merely followed the lead. During their interrogation, they reportedly confessed to the offence and were taken back to the juvenile home at Saidabad on Tuesday after their last day of questioning,” sources said.

 

Meanwhile, the police will be sending notices to the parents of the minors involved in driving the cars. “Notices will be sent to the parents and the owners under relevant sections of the MV (Motor Vehicle) Act and they will be called for counselling,” added the sources.

The five minors in the case were questioned for five days at the Jubilee Hills police station based on the statements given by the prime accused Sadudin Malik. The investigating officials, who are awaiting the results of potency and DNA, will now start building a case for prosecution by further recording statements from witnesses and corroborating the same with CDR (call data record), CCTV footage and other evidence gathered.

 

Malik and the four juveniles were allegedly involved in the gangrape of a minor girl in a car at Jubilee Hills on May 28. The sixth juvenile was booked for outraging the modesty of the victim and other Sections of POCSO Act. All the persons involved in the case were booked under sections of the Information Technology Act on charges of circulating the videos of the crime, which they themselves shot on their mobile phones while committing the offence.

...
Tags: 2022 gangrape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Hyderabad: Juvenile accused in minor’s gangrape confess crime
No VIP treatment for accused in Jubilee Hills gangrape case
Cops grill gangrape accused; juveniles play blame game
Cops collate Jubilee Hills gangrape evidence

Latest From Nation

Union minister of state for fisheries Dr. L. Murugan inspects works of the new fishing harbour at Uppada Aminabad in Kakinada district on Tuesday. Kakinada MP V.Geetha and Pithapuram MLA P.Dorababu are seen. (Photo by arrangement)

Central government ready to sanction seaweed parks to AP: Fisheries MoS

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter)

Presidential election: TRS to stay off Mamata meet

With the TDP not fielding a candidate for the Atmakur by-poll, the party activists there are planning to go to booths and press NOTA button.

TD cadres mulling use of NOTA to prove party strength in Atmakur

Between 400 to 500 Adivasis from Munchingput, Pedabayulu and other mandals of the district had been brought to the hospital on June 11 and operated on. (Representational Image/ AP)

Adivasis undergoing mass FP operations raises eyebrows



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nupur Sharma row: Protests continue, houses of protesters demolished in UP

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the illegal structures of the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against BJP former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad. (Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)

Yasin Malik in a separate cell at Tihar jail under heavy security

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

Vizag cops to keep tabs on toy guns

These criminals mostly use these guns during the dark hours to convince the victims that they were real guns. (Representational image: DC)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->