  
Nation Crime 15 Jun 2022 4-year-old girl figh ...
Nation, Crime

4-year-old girl fighting for life after father performed weird rituals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The father forced his daughter to gulp kumkum and turmeric as part of a ritual to please gods
Locals said Venugopal has been performing weird rituals at home for the last three days. The Atmakur police have started a detailed investigation.(DC file image)
 Locals said Venugopal has been performing weird rituals at home for the last three days. The Atmakur police have started a detailed investigation.(DC file image)

Nellore: In a bizarre incident, a father forced his four-year-old daughter to gulp kumkum and turmeric as part of a weird ritual to please gods even as the hapless child cried aloud in suffocation and then fainted.

The incident was reported from Perareddypalle village in Atmakur municipal limits on Wednesday. The girl's condition was stated to be critical.

 

According to police, Punarvika was among twins born to Kandra Venugopal and Yamini couple. Her sister was Poorvika. Yamini left for her parents’ home in Kupparapadu of AS Peta mandal along with the twins a few days back to take care of the standing crop on a piece of land given to her by her parents.

Police said Venugopal went to Yamini’s family home and brought back the children on Tuesday night.

He started performing strange rituals on Wednesday morning by sprinkling kumkum and turmeric all over the house.

Venugopal allegedly put some kumkum and turmeric in the mouth of Punarvika and forced her to gulp it. The girl cried aloud when he throttled the backside of her neck. The girl then became unconscious.

 

His mother ran into the room and raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed in and shifted Punvarvika to a private hospital in Atmakur. Alerted from the hospital, the police came and took Venugopal into custody.

Doctors later advised the relatives to take the girl to Apollo Hospital in Nellore. Reaching there, doctors referred her to their hospital in Chennai as the girl was in a critical condition.

Locals said Venugopal has been performing weird rituals at home for the last three days. The Atmakur police have started a detailed investigation.

 

 

...
Tags: superstition
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader T. R. Baalu during a press conference after the opposition leaders' meeting regarding upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition scrambles to field joint Prez candidate

As per the guidelines of the unique identification project, a digital number will be allotted to each and every house based on the revenue divisions of a municipality. (Representational Photo: DC)

Unique identification number for houses in 3 urban bodies

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (APHC)

HC directs APPSC to go ahead with interviews to select candidates

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High court)

PIL filed in HC seeking fifth state finance commission in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nupur Sharma row: Protests continue, houses of protesters demolished in UP

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the illegal structures of the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against BJP former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad. (Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

Woman invited to aide’s house, abused

The Gachibowli police said they had arrested the six accused. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->