Hyderabad police probes threatening calls to G Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Jun 15, 2019, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 12:41 am IST
G Kishan Reddy
 G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police is investigating two complaints from Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy that he had received threatening calls from unidentified persons twice over a period of two months.

The calls were made in voice over Internet protocol (VOIP) mode, which makes tracking them difficult.

 

Mr Reddy received threatening calls on April 24 from two different numbers.

Following this, he lodged a complaint with the Kacheguda police who registered a case under IPC Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Mr Reddy said that on May 20 he had received two threatening calls from a number.

The unidentified caller spoke in filthy language and threatened the minister with dire consequences.

Cops probe video against Malla
When Mr Reddy asked the caller about his identity, he refused to reveal his name and the address. Following this, Mr Reddy approached the cyber crime police to trace the caller as there was a threat to his life.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police registered a case under IPC Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and began investigations.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police also registered a case against unidentified persons who made an objectionable video against Telangana state labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy on the social media.

The video drew a comparison between Mr Malla Reddy and Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy. In the background were some objectionable comments on Mr Malla Reddy.

The minister lodged a complaint with the Hyderbad cyber crime police. The Hyderbad cyber crime police police registered a case under IPC Section 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation).

Tags: g. kishan reddy, cyber crime police, threatening calls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


