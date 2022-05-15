Nation Crime 15 May 2022 Mundka fire: Abscond ...
Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

PTI
Published May 15, 2022, 12:32 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 12:32 pm IST
Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday
Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)
 Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: The absconding owner of a building in outer Delhi's Mundka, where a massive fire broke out leaving 27 people dead, has been arrested two days after the incident, police said on Sunday.

Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday.

 

"We have arrested the absconding building owner Manish Lakra after conducting raids in Delhi and Haryana" said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Lakhra is a resident of Mundka village, he said.

Nineteen people are still missing and there was little hope of finding survivors. 

