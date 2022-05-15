7 held for IPL match-fixing, 2 from city; CBI probes Pak link

Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches. DC file image

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches “based on inputs from Pakistan,” officials said Saturday.

This includes two persons from Hyderabad. The central agency has started a country-wide probe and was carrying out searches at seven locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Jodhpur, they said. The agency received inputs that “a network of individuals involved in cricket betting were influencing the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan,” the FIRs alleged.

The CBI named one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish based in Hyderabad in its first FIR as accused. Sajjan Singh, Prabhu Lal Meena, Ram Avtar and Amit Kumar Sharma, all from Rajasthan, have been named in the second.

They were in touch with a Pakistan national, Waqas Malik, for money transactions. The CBI suspected that the accused opened accounts in six banks by submitting fake ID proofs and documents and made

transactions with Pakistan nationals.