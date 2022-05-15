Nation Crime 15 May 2022 7 held for IPL match ...
Nation, Crime

7 held for IPL match-fixing, 2 from city; CBI probes Pak link

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published May 15, 2022, 2:28 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 2:28 am IST
CBI suspected that the accused opened accounts in six banks by submitting fake ID's and documents and made transactions with Pak nationals
Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches. DC file image
 Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches. DC file image

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches “based on inputs from Pakistan,” officials said Saturday.

This includes two persons from Hyderabad. The central agency has started a country-wide probe and was carrying out searches at seven locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Jodhpur, they said. The agency received inputs that “a network of individuals involved in cricket betting were influencing the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan,” the FIRs alleged.

 

The CBI named one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish based in Hyderabad in its first FIR as accused. Sajjan Singh, Prabhu Lal Meena, Ram Avtar and Amit Kumar Sharma, all from Rajasthan, have been named in the second.

They were in touch with a Pakistan national, Waqas Malik, for money transactions. The CBI suspected that the accused opened accounts in six banks by submitting fake ID proofs and documents and made
transactions with Pakistan nationals.

...
Tags: indian premier league (ipl 2019), ipl match-fixing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader K.C. Venugopal and others during a meeting on day 2 of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

TS Cong leaders show unity at Chintan Shivir

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC file photo)

Revanth questions why not CBI, ED working against KCR family

BJP leader Manik Saha meets Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and stakes claim to form the government, after being elected as Legislative Party Leader, at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Biplab out, Saha is new Tripura CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the public meeting organised to mark the end of the second phase of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP state govt will purchase all rice, end Muslim quota: Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)

Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)

Inter-faith marriage: Man killed by wife's family in Hyderabad

Relatives of the deceased. (Image via ANI)

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->