ED seeks cancellation of Kapil Wadhwan's bail, moves Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, accused in a money laundering case, for allegedly violating bail conditions and travelling during the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

Advocate Purnima Kantharia of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned the application before high court Justice P D Naik.

The court then issued a notice to Wadhawan and posted the matter for further hearing on April 23.

Wadhawan was arrested in January this year by ED for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was granted bail in February by a sessions court.

The ED last week issued orders for seizure of five luxury vehicles in which Kapil Wadhawan, his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan and their other family members travelled to their farmhouse at Mahabaleshwar hill station in Maharashtra's Satara district during the coronavirus lockdown.