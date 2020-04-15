Nation Crime 15 Apr 2020 2041 foreigners atte ...
Nation, Crime

2041 foreigners attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
There is already a look out circular issued for 1900 people to ensure they don't leave the country
Forensic experts arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz after the attendees were quarantined in various hospitals across Delhi. PTI photo
 Forensic experts arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz after the attendees were quarantined in various hospitals across Delhi. PTI photo

While the country is still trying to trace the missing/hiding attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat which was held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi, a news report by a TV channel which claims to have accessed the list of attendees say that there were some 2041 foreign nationals who took park in the religious congregation.

Now, the fear is that these people who came from across the continents could have been the carriers of the covid19 infection.As per the report, the foreign national list includes nine Chinese nationals as also Indonesians. China is where it all begun, so the fact that there were nine attendees from the infected nation is something to worry about.

 

As per the news report aired by a leading English channel, some 9000 people attended this huge religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.So far around 1100 of these attendees have tested positive for coronavirus and being treated at various hospitals in Delhi.

There is already a look out circular issued for 1900 people to ensure they don't leave the country. It is worth mentioning here that all the missing Jamaat attendees also flouted visa rules.

...
Tags: nizamuddin markaz, tablighi jamaat, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The people of Mevundi village in Karnataka help each other with haircuts at the designated point on the outskirts of the village.

As barbers cry off due to corona scare, villagers help each other out with hair-cuts

A health worker disinfects the floor of Chennai trade centre. (AFP)

Lack of protective gear: Sanitary workers mob ministers' cars near Namakkal

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai races to contain virus outbreak in Dharavi as cases climb to 60

TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

No nominated posts for TRS MLAs, MLCs in near future



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees booked for concealing travel history

A municipal worker sprays a disinfectant to prevent the spread of virus amid national lockdown in Jammu. PTI photo

Mysore police files FIR over fake news on coronavirus

Indian fire personnel spray disinfectant on a road during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. (AP)

Pastor booked for raping woman in Machilipatnam

Representational image. (PTI)

Man suspected to have coronavirus falls to death while trying to flee hospital

Representational image (PTI)

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's mother has a last wish before son's hanging

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma (file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham