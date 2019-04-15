LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Crime 15 Apr 2019 UP's 4-yr-old g ...
Nation, Crime

UP's 4-yr-old girl raped by two minor boys, both nabbed

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 8:16 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 8:16 am IST
The accused left the child bleeding and fled the spot.
According to the victim's family, the girl was playing outside her house when two boys, belonging to the same village, convinced her to go with them near a brick kiln and allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)
 According to the victim's family, the girl was playing outside her house when two boys, belonging to the same village, convinced her to go with them near a brick kiln and allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)

Basti: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys in Chavni area of Basti district, the police said on Sunday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Pankaj said: "Two boys have raped a 4-year-old girl of their village. The case is filed on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother. The medical examination of the girl has been done."

 

"Both accused have been arrested and presented before Court. Strict action will be taken against accused," he added.

According to the victim's family, the girl was playing outside her house when two boys, belonging to the same village, convinced her to go with them near a brick kiln and allegedly raped her.

The accused left the child bleeding and fled the spot. Later, locals informed the police and the girl was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

...
Tags: uttar pradesh, minor raped, crime against minor
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

At least 107 people have been hospitalised after consuming food at a social gathering in Maharashtra's Akola district. (Photo: Reprenettaional I File)

Over 100 hospitalised for food poisoning in Akola

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational Image)

1 dead, 5 injured in CNG car explosion near godown in Gurgaon

Three bodies of Maoists along with an AK-47 Rifle, three bullet magazines and four pipe bombs have been recovered from the encounter site till now. (Photo: Representational)

3 Naxals, CRPF jawan killed in Jharkhand encounter

After the incident, the two friends panicked and drove to Sohail's relatives' home in Daryaganj, where he changed his blood-stained clothes. (Photo: Representational)

19-year-old Delhi boy shot dead by friend while filming TikTok video



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When you love your porn collection more than your parents

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' crosses Rs 200 cr mark at China box office!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in AndhaDhun. (YouTube screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Alto, Renault Kwid top segment sales in March 2019

Only other competition is the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-Go.
 

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back online

The issue comes after Facebook experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe could not access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than 24 hours.
 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

2 arrested in Gurgaon toll plaza incident

Kumar said he was dragged after he tried to stop the Innova car which collided with the toll barrier and sped away from Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram. (Photo: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh woman shamed for marrying man of another caste

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Techie kills lover, stuffs her body in a suitcase

When he was questioned, he confessed to killing Lavanya, according to the police.

'Even cops don't stop my car’: Driver drags toll staff on bonnet in Gurgaon

A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee for a long 5-6 km on his car's bonnet at the speed of about 100km/hr in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Another NIA chargesheet in fake note case

During investigation, the NIA arrested Rustam Sk, Amirul Hoque, Mohammed Hakim, Saddam Hussain, Syed Imran and Md Akbar Ali, and filed four chargesheets including three supplementary chargesheets against them for conspiring and trafficking high-quality FICN from Bangladesh. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham