Journalist's son first blinded, then killed in Bihar's Nalanda

SP told ANI, 'There is bleeding from his eyes. Besides this, no injury is visible on the body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. The investigation is underway.' (Photo: ANI)

Nalanda: Son of a journalist was killed here on Sunday.

The accused before killing the victim first blinded him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nalanda Nilesh Kumar told ANI: “There is bleeding from his eyes. Besides this, no injury is visible on the body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. The investigation is underway.”

The deceased was identified as Chunnu Kumar. Kumar's father used to work with a reputed media organization.

An investigation in the regard is underway.