Journalist's son first blinded, then killed in Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda: Son of a journalist was killed here on Sunday.
The accused before killing the victim first blinded him.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Nalanda Nilesh Kumar told ANI: “There is bleeding from his eyes. Besides this, no injury is visible on the body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. The investigation is underway.”
The deceased was identified as Chunnu Kumar. Kumar's father used to work with a reputed media organization.
An investigation in the regard is underway....
