search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

35-year-old pregnant woman in Uttar Pradesh gangraped by 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Apr 15, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 1:39 am IST
The accused left the woman in an unconsciousness state and escaped.
According to police reports, the 35-year-old woman was on her way to the community health centre when four persons dragged her to a secluded spot and gangraped her. (Representational Image)
 According to police reports, the 35-year-old woman was on her way to the community health centre when four persons dragged her to a secluded spot and gangraped her. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: A pregnant woman was allegedly gangraped in Mohanlalganj, on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday.

According to police reports, the 35-year-old woman was on her way to the community health centre when four persons dragged her to a secluded spot and gangraped her. The accused left the woman in an unconsciousness state and escaped. Some locals who saw her, informed the police after which the victim was shifted to a medical facility. SP K.K. Gehlot said that the victim has been able to identify the four accused.

 

Tags: pregnant woman, gangraped, mohanlalganj
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run

Sunrisers Hyderabad's perfect start has guided them on top of the IPL table. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here are the 7 types of cheaters, which one are you?

Cheating can be a sign that something is missing in the relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper iPhone 6s Plus within few weeks as Apple starts local production

With revised prices, Apple could bring it down to the levels of OnePlus’ flagship offerings along with some of Samsung’s premium Galaxy A-series and S-series models.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

You're lucky: Gangster brags on Facebook after shooting Punjabi singer

The gangster also said that singer Parmish Verma was 'lucky to be alive'. (Photo: Facebook)

9-yr-old Surat girl raped, body found with 86 injuries in cricket ground

The body was found on April 6 at a cricket ground in Surat's Bhestan area, but the girl has not been identified yet. (Representational Image)

College student molests senior official of foreign Consulate in Kolkata

The middle-aged woman had filed a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani police station stating that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Dalit woman in UP commits suicide over sexual harassment by 2 men

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which the victim has alleged sexual harassment by two men, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Husband-wife doctor duo, woman helper held in Hyd for performing sex termination

In their primary investigation, the police found that the accused Dr Rachana Singh Takoor and her husband Dr Kiran Kumar and a women helper Unissa, were involved in sex termination. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham