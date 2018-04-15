35-year-old pregnant woman in Uttar Pradesh gangraped by 4

According to police reports, the 35-year-old woman was on her way to the community health centre when four persons dragged her to a secluded spot and gangraped her. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: A pregnant woman was allegedly gangraped in Mohanlalganj, on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday.

According to police reports, the 35-year-old woman was on her way to the community health centre when four persons dragged her to a secluded spot and gangraped her. The accused left the woman in an unconsciousness state and escaped. Some locals who saw her, informed the police after which the victim was shifted to a medical facility. SP K.K. Gehlot said that the victim has been able to identify the four accused.