15 Mar 2023
Nation, Crime

TSPSC question paper leak: Irregularities galore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2023, 1:08 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 1:08 am IST
Additional commissioner A.R. Srinivas (crimes and SIT) (Image:hyderabadpolice.gov.in)
 Additional commissioner A.R. Srinivas (crimes and SIT) (Image:hyderabadpolice.gov.in)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand on Tuesday issued orders directing that the Special Investigation Team, a specialised unit, would investigate question paper leak at the TS Public Service Commission.

The investigation would be supervised by A.R. Srinivas, additional commissioner (crimes and SIT) who would immediately take over the investigation from the Begum Bazaar police.

Srinivas told Deccan Chronicle that the SIT had started the process and would re-register the case at the SIT. “We will go to the depths of the case and check if any more people are involved,” he said.

Elsewhere, the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said it would take a decision on Wednesday on cancelling the recruitment exam for assistant engineers, following the question paper leak.

The commission had postponed recruitment exams for town planning building overseers (March 12) and veterinary assistant surgeons (March 15 and 16) when it suspected hacking.

“The commission will discuss the report submitted by the police and take a decision on the cancellation of the examination on Wednesday,” said TSPSC Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy.

The TSPSC chairman said that the five regular employees who were involved in the malpractice would be rusticated with immediate effect.

“The severe staff crunch made us trust everyone. I never imagined my own people will betray me," Janardhan Reddy added.

Asked whether other recruitment examinations had been similarly compromised, Janardhan Reddy said that the commission was waiting for reports from the cyber security cell as well as from the forensic laboratory before taking a decision.

The TSPSC had conducted the exams for 833 vacancies of assistant engineer, municipal assistant engineer, technical officer and junior technical officer in various engineering departments on March 5.

Meanwhile, the nine accused persons who were arrested by police on Monday were produced before the Nampally court and sent to judicial remand. Police are likely to move the court on Wednesday for their custodial interrogation.

...
Tags: hyderabad police commissioner c.v. anand, special investigating team, ts public service commission (tspsc), exam paper leak, tspsc chairman b. janardhan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


