Nation, Crime

Land for job scam case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti get bail

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2023, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 12:05 pm IST
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in connection with the land-for-job scam case. (ANI file photo)
 Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in connection with the land-for-job scam case. (ANI file photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti and others accused in connection with the land-for-job scam case.
The case will be heard next on March 29.

Court noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the chargesheet without arrest and directed all the accused to furnish a Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount as surety.

Lalu Yadav was seen arriving at the Rouse Avenue Court in a wheelchair.

The former Bihar Chief Minister had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore three months ago.

Lalu Yadav along with his wife Rabri Devi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti were summoned by the court in the land-for-jobs scam case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and 13 others, in connection to the case, while taking cognizance of the CBI Chargesheet filed against them.

Notably, while CBI has been questioning several members of Lalu Yadav's family, and ED has conducted several searches in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate team had on March 10, conducted a raid at the residence of the Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi for over 11 hours.

On March 10, ED conducted searches at 24 locations at various places in Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in the Railways land-for-job scams. The searches were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs.

The ED also conducted raids against many relatives of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad at multiple locations across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bihar in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The CBI also summoned Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case, however, Tejashwi skipped appearing before the probe agency due to his 'wife's ill-health.

...
Tags: rabri devi land for jobs scam, land for job scam, lalu prasad yadav, misa bharti, bail for lalu and rabri
Location: India, Delhi


