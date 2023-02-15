  
Nation, Crime

Drug racket busted, 200gm MDMA seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 15, 2023, 7:43 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2023, 7:43 am IST
 Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand along with H-NEW that busted MDMA trafficking gang of Mumbai on Tuesday (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H NEW) busted a major drug-supplying racket operating from Mumbai and arrested four persons including a Mumbai-based drug supplier on Tuesday, and seized 200 grams of MDMA from them.

The arrest was the result of a two-month-long operation using decoys. Women formed a majority of consumers of this gang, police said.

In another case, police arrested a Mumbai-based peddler and seized 40 grams of MDMA from him.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand identified the accused as peddlers Jatin Bhalchandra Bhalerao and Javed Shamshair Ali Siddique, transporter Junaid Shaik Shamshuddin and supplier Vikas Mohan Kodmur.

Their associates Emmanul Osondu, a Nigerian national, Sana Khan a techie and Harsh Mahajan, who runs a restaurant were previously arrested. Investigation into the arrest of the trio led the H NEW police to the four accused.

Based on the clues, police through a decoy operation got in touch with Bhalerao and asked for 1 kg MDMA. He agreed to sell but would deliver the consignment in Mumbai. The decoys persuaded him to bring the narcotic to Hyderabad. They were arrested in the city.

Inquiries said Javed was among the top drug peddlers in Mumbai and procured MDMA in bulk from Kodmur and his brother Dinesh Mohan Kodmur.

In another case, police arrested Mehraj Kazi, another drug peddler from Mumbai, and seized 40 grams of MDMA. He procured drugs from absconding drug supplier Suraj Goswami of Mumbai and was supplying users in Hyderabad for over a year, police said. He was nabbed when he arrived in the city on Tuesday to deliver a consignment.

