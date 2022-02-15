Nation Crime 15 Feb 2022 Delay in 2BHK alloca ...
Nation, Crime

Delay in 2BHK allocation hits GHMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 15, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 7:17 am IST
As the project dragged, there has been a theft of infrastructure worth over Rs 3 crore in recent times in Kollur
The GHMC has constructed 15,660 dwelling units at an estimated cost of Rs.1408 crore. Representational image/DC
Hyderabad: The delay in identifying beneficiaries for the flagship double bedroom housing the project here has been hurting the GHMC that has executed the project. As the project dragged, there has been a theft of infrastructure worth over Rs 3 crore in recent times in Kollur.

The GHMC has constructed 15,660 dwelling units at an estimated cost of Rs.1408 crore. Though the project was mostly completed a year ago, the nodal agencies including Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and Electricity department delayed their works at the site. These agencies are moving at slow speed and have not provided drinking water facility and power supply to the mega township.

 

Construction works on 60,000 houses have been completed and these are ready for release. The delay in handing over the 2BHK project by the revenue department is hurting the GHMC financially.

The contractors are moving heaven and earth and visiting the civic body headquarters near Tank Bund on a daily basis, asking it to take possession of the completed units and also pay the remaining amounts.

Since the project is in the possession of private agencies, the financial cost of any loss or theft has to be borne by them under the defect liability clause.

 

Sources said the project was executed under peer pressure put on by the corporation authorities as it was conceived with a low profit margin. The delay in payments, the migration of labour during Covid19 and the robberies in the dwelling units have all made matters worse.

In Kollur mega township alone, miscreants have stolen wires, elevator controllers, switch boards, doors, windows and other infrastructure worth `3 crore till now. A similar work was executed with the Dommara Pochampally project and at the remaining 2BHK construction sites.

 

Over the span of six years, the corporation could complete and deliver merely 3,000 dwelling units in about 20 colonies in the GHMC limits. About 30,000 units are almost complete other than for some minor works. About 60,000 houses are in various stages of completion.

About Rs 6,500 crore has been spent for the project. If the pending Rs 300 crore is released, the corporation could help in the completion of construction of 30,000 houses. These bills were not released for a year. The civic authorities say the government is not releasing the funds for the project.

 

A GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle that the private agencies that executed the project have been mounting pressure on the corporation for the release of money. These agencies even sent legal notices to the corporation, asking it to take charge of the completed buildings as they can no more continue with payment of salaries to the labour without them executing any work.

The official admitted that miscreants have been stealing things from the site. The contractors have to handover flawless dwelling units to the civic body. Any loss is for them to bear. The issue has been brought to the notice of the government.

 

Tags: kollur 2bhk housing project, miscreants steal infrastructre kollur housing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


