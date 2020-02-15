Nation Crime 15 Feb 2020 Gujarat college girl ...
Nation, Crime

Gujarat college girls stripped to check menstruation, NCW steps in

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 11:06 am IST
68 were paraded through the college into the restroom and forced to individually remove undergarments to prove they were not menstruating
Representional image (PTI file image)
 Representional image (PTI file image)

The National Commission for Women has set up an inquiry committee which will meet the students of a college in Gujarat who were reportedly forced to strip to prove that they were not menstruating.

According to media reports, 68 undergraduate hostellers were paraded through the college into the restroom and forced to individually remove their undergarments to prove that they were not menstruating.

 

The Commission has also sought an explanation from the trustee of Sahjanand Girls' Institute College, Pravin Pindora and the principal Rita Raniga for this “shameful exercise”, an NCW statement said.

The NCW has set up an inquiry team, which will meet the girls of the institute and inquire about the incident.

“NCW has also appraised the Kutch University in-charge Vice Chancellor Darshna Dholakia and the DGP of Gujurat, Shivanand Jha (IPS) to look into the matter thoroughly and report to the Commission at the earliest on their action taken report,” the statement added.

...
Tags: girls stripped
Location: India, Gujarat, Bhuj


Latest From Nation

File Photo.

Film critic Kathi Mahesh attacked by Bajrang Dal activists

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port. AP Photo

Making efforts to disembark Indians from Diamond Princess, Indian Embassy says

File Photo

Shah Faesal booked under PSA

PTI file photo

Metro event snub: Mamata didi feel hogayi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
 

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

Design-wise, the STM Wireless PowerBank features the regular brick-like form factor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

MBA girl abducted, gangraped in Meerut

Tejveer Singh, DSP Garhmukteshwa speaks to the media on Friday. (ANI photo)

Chennai: Bank appraiser held for swindling Rs 18 lakh

Subramaniyan

Nirbhaya convict loses plea, but two others still have legal options

The mother of the victim in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case was at the Supreme Court for the hearing of convict Vinay Sharma’s petition. (PTI)

Cops say they have clinching evidence against Bengaluru's Bentley boy Nalpad

Congress MLA S A Haris's son Mohammed Nalpad.

Court grants bail for all 10 accused in Gargi college incident

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest at Gargi College in New Delhi on Monday. File Photo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham