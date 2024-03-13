150 Illegal Buildings in GHMC Demolished

Hyderabad: Nearly 150 unauthorised structures were demolished in the Kukatpally GHMC zone alone in the last 30 days, exposing the rampant proliferation of illegal buildings over several years.

The demolition initiative was spearheaded in the Kukatpally zone after the appointment of IAS officer Abhilasha Abhinav as the GHMC zonal commissioner. Abhinav was posted to the GHMC in a major reshuffle of officers preceding the State Assembly polls as per norms set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Earlier, V. Mamatha, former president of Telangana Gazetted Officers Union, known to have close ties with top BRS leaders, was the zonal commissioner in Kukatpally. However, the Congress government replaced her with Abhinav.

In addition to the demolition drive, nine town planning officials and six engineers from the National Academy of Construction (NAC) were transferred. Further, GHMC officials in the zone issued a notice to an illegally constructed five-story building situated in the buffer zone of the Kamuni cheruvu, signalling their intent to demolish it during the upcoming week.