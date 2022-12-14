  
Deceased Dalit youth’s parents seek CBI probe on Anantha

Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:02 am IST
YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar. (Image by arrangement)
  YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar. (Image by arrangement)

KAKINADA: Parents of the Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam who was murdered allegedly by YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta, has urged the state government to hand over the probe into the incident to CBI.

The parents, Veedhi Satyanarayana and Nooka Ratnam, told the media at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday that they feared a danger to their lives as Ananta was an influential person and he might harm them through his thugs. They requested the government to provide them protection.

Andhra Pradesh Civic Liberties Association state president and AP Bar Council member Muppallla Subba Rao is pleading the case of the family. He told the media that Ananta Babu could get bail with the help of the government and the police due to motivated non-filing of charge sheet by the police against the accused within the stipulated period. “Hence, Ananta may get bail from the Supreme Court,” he said.

He alleged that the police could not arrest the remaining accused and the police also failed to submit FSL and other reports to the court.

He noted that the police intentionally delayed submitting the reports to the court to save the accused. “All dalit organisations would protect the parents of Veedhi subrahmanyam. The government should give protection to the parents by APSP personnel,” he proposed.

