Nation Crime 14 Dec 2019 Hyderabad: Watchman ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Watchman set ablaze by TRS goons dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 1:02 am IST
TRS local leaders T Madhav Reddy and S Madhav Reddy set ablaze watchman Saranappa, sexually assualted his wife.
Other sources in the police department disclosed that the two accused had been taken into custody of the police and that they are verifying evidences leading to the killing of the watchman.
 Other sources in the police department disclosed that the two accused had been taken into custody of the police and that they are verifying evidences leading to the killing of the watchman.

Hyderabad: The ill-fated 40-year-old watchman, who was set ablaze reportedly by two Bowenpally area local TRS leaders, who had also sexually attacked and disrobed his wife, over a land dispute, succumbed to the injuries on Friday at the Gandhi Hospital in the city.

He was victim of an attack by T. Madhav Reddy and S. Madhav Reddy, both TRS local leaders and goons, breathed his last on Friday night, after battling for life over 45 per cent burn injuries for six days. When contacted by Deccan Chronicle, Bowenpally inspector C. Anjaiah confirmed that the watchman was no more.

 

Asked about the investigation and prospects of apprehending the accused, the inspector said that the two accused and their other henchmen would be arrested very soon.

Other sources in the police department disclosed that the two accused had been taken into custody of the police and that they are verifying evidences leading to the killing of the watchman. After learning about the death, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was the first politician to visit the watchman at the hospital after the attack, strongly condemned the incident, saying, “it is unfortunate. We are all pained by the terrible state of affairs in Telangana. This incident yet again proves that police is working for the protection of TRS leaders, and neglects the safety of the public, at large. This breakdown of law and order is heart-wrenching.” No TRS leader cared to visit the watchman as he battled for life for six days after being set ablaze by their own party leaders. No TRS leader either strongly condemned the attack nor the police delays, but for which, the attack could have been prevented and the man saved, said Mr Bhatti.

Mr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP leader, condemned the incident and said the police had to work for safety of people and not to protect TRS leaders guilty of ghastly crimes.

TRS men tried to protect the accused
The police had earlier delayed filing the FIR when the two goons and namesakes, Madhav Reddy, went to break the compound wall at a property under dispute. During this, the duo beat up the watchman and sexually attacked his wife. When the couple tried to register a case, they not only delayed filing the complaint but also did not take any action against the TRS leaders.

The Bowenpally police leaked the efforts of the couple to register a case to the goons the next day at a wedding ceremony of the son of a TRS corporator, Mr Goud, at the Malareddy function hall. These two leaders, angry that a poor couple had dared to file a case against them, went later that night to attack them and set the watchman ablaze.

Locals informed that there were at least two senior elected TRS law makers who were constantly putting pressure on the police to not arrest the culprits. But the police denied that there was political pressure to not act against the accused.

The victim is not being named to protect the identify of his wife who was molested.

...
Tags: sexually attacked, ablaze, trs leaders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The corporation has sent a Rs 10,000-crore proposal to the Niti Aayog to facilitate the shift over the next five years.

BMTC to get 7,900 e-buses over 5 yrs

Mr Kumar said that in addition to an ongoing drive to ensure public places are compliant with tobacco control norms, the Palike, in association with stakeholders, has been carrying out campaigns on social media, radio shows and is spreading messages on autorickshaws. (Representational Image)

BBMP commissioner: Drive against smoking to intensify

Represenatative picture of Subramanyapura Lake

Bengaluru: Ayukta pulls up slum development board on encroachment of lakes

3,333 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers get facility (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Park smart – Facility for 13.5 K vehicles to start from December 15



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

'Want them hanged immediately': Nirbhaya mother's plea against rapists

The mother of the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder victim on Friday said she wants those convicted in the case to be hanged before December 16, the day her daughter 'Nirbhaya' was brutally assaulted and left to die on the road seven years ago. (Photo: File)

19-year-old Thane woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend a day after marriage

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her former boyfriend a day after she married another man in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. (Representational Image)

After KPL, BTC under scanner for illegal betting

The police had received information about the bookies, owners, and club counters evading GST to the government and carrying out illegal transactions at BTC. (Photo: File)

Unable to bear expenses, Goa man burries sick wife alive

The woman's body was recovered by some labourers. (Photo: Representational)

Chennai: Inspector gets 2 years RI for seeking bribe

Special Judge J. Omprakash, said the court had come to the conclusion that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and accused is found guilty for the offence committed under section 7, 13(2), 3(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham