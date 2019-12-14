Hyderabad: Watchman set ablaze by TRS goons dies

Other sources in the police department disclosed that the two accused had been taken into custody of the police and that they are verifying evidences leading to the killing of the watchman.

Hyderabad: The ill-fated 40-year-old watchman, who was set ablaze reportedly by two Bowenpally area local TRS leaders, who had also sexually attacked and disrobed his wife, over a land dispute, succumbed to the injuries on Friday at the Gandhi Hospital in the city.

He was victim of an attack by T. Madhav Reddy and S. Madhav Reddy, both TRS local leaders and goons, breathed his last on Friday night, after battling for life over 45 per cent burn injuries for six days. When contacted by Deccan Chronicle, Bowenpally inspector C. Anjaiah confirmed that the watchman was no more.

Asked about the investigation and prospects of apprehending the accused, the inspector said that the two accused and their other henchmen would be arrested very soon.

Other sources in the police department disclosed that the two accused had been taken into custody of the police and that they are verifying evidences leading to the killing of the watchman. After learning about the death, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was the first politician to visit the watchman at the hospital after the attack, strongly condemned the incident, saying, “it is unfortunate. We are all pained by the terrible state of affairs in Telangana. This incident yet again proves that police is working for the protection of TRS leaders, and neglects the safety of the public, at large. This breakdown of law and order is heart-wrenching.” No TRS leader cared to visit the watchman as he battled for life for six days after being set ablaze by their own party leaders. No TRS leader either strongly condemned the attack nor the police delays, but for which, the attack could have been prevented and the man saved, said Mr Bhatti.

Mr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP leader, condemned the incident and said the police had to work for safety of people and not to protect TRS leaders guilty of ghastly crimes.

TRS men tried to protect the accused

The police had earlier delayed filing the FIR when the two goons and namesakes, Madhav Reddy, went to break the compound wall at a property under dispute. During this, the duo beat up the watchman and sexually attacked his wife. When the couple tried to register a case, they not only delayed filing the complaint but also did not take any action against the TRS leaders.

The Bowenpally police leaked the efforts of the couple to register a case to the goons the next day at a wedding ceremony of the son of a TRS corporator, Mr Goud, at the Malareddy function hall. These two leaders, angry that a poor couple had dared to file a case against them, went later that night to attack them and set the watchman ablaze.

Locals informed that there were at least two senior elected TRS law makers who were constantly putting pressure on the police to not arrest the culprits. But the police denied that there was political pressure to not act against the accused.

The victim is not being named to protect the identify of his wife who was molested.