Nation Crime 14 Nov 2021 Cybercrimes on rise, ...
Nation, Crime

Cybercrimes on rise, cops advise caution

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Nov 14, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 7:11 am IST
These cyber criminals cheated the victims through customer care calls, OLX, app downloads and online investment
Around 10 cybercrime cases were registered everyday and even though they caught the culprits who belonged to Rajasthan, the possibility of getting the money back was zero, he said G. Sridhar, ACP, Cybercrime. Representational Image. (DC File Image)
 Around 10 cybercrime cases were registered everyday and even though they caught the culprits who belonged to Rajasthan, the possibility of getting the money back was zero, he said G. Sridhar, ACP, Cybercrime. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: The cybercrime rate has increased in Telangana for the third consecutive year, according to G. Sridhar, ACP, Cybercrime, Cyberabad. He said many such cases were reported from Cyberabad, it being a hub of software companies. “Majority of offenders belong to Rajasthan, who are mostly tenth failed and dupe people in Telangana as most of the people speak Hindi,” he said.

These cyber criminals cheated the victims through customer care calls, OLX, app downloads and online investment, said Sridhar.

 

"Offenders make calls to victims by saying that they are calling from a customer care service from a company and cheat them. OLX is another popular medium through which fake calls are made and money is withdrawn. A large amount of money is withdrawn from the victims’ bank accounts in the transaction process and before they know it, their numbers are blocked and the offender gets out of reach. Several application links from various fake companies are sent where the person is asked to update their pan card number or bank account number or send 1 rupee and get more money in return. In this process, the screen of the victim is shared without his/her knowledge and a huge amount of money is withdrawn from their bank accounts. Offenders also try to dupe as many people as they can through several online investment companies. They provide schemes such as getting Rs 600 in return by investing Rs 400, and the victim keeps depositing money. It shows in their account that the money is doubled but at the end they are unable to withdraw even a single penny," said Sridhar.

 

Around 10 cybercrime cases were registered everyday and even though they caught the culprits who belonged to Rajasthan, the possibility of getting the money back was zero, he said. "It is better to take forward online transactions only with known people and it's better to meet the person personally and later take the deals forward," said the ACP. Lottery scams and rental frauds are also taking place in the city, and it was better to be aware and be cautious, he added.
“Childhood trauma, bad parenting, exposure to drugs and influence of movies can be reasons for people indulging in cybercrime. Lack of empathy, antisocial values, lack of self control and narcissistic traits which make them believe that they are smarter to indulge in crimes rather than wrong in doing it," added Virinchi Sharma, a consultant psychiatrist.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad cyber crime, cyber crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

Rao directed the Telangana state delegation to present the state’s arguments effectively in the meeting. (DC Image)

KCR to skip SZC meeting; deputes home minister, chief secretary

There will be rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna. (DC Image)

Moderate rains likely in next two days in TS

Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections. Representational Image (AP)

YSRC set for absolute majority in AP Legislative Council



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Ten held for assault on minor in Karnataka

The accused appeared before the jurisdictional magistrate on Saturday. (Representational image: DC)

Timber merchant held for 'raping' and killing woman in Kerala

The crime branch on Monday arrested the accused, Naseer, a timber merchant from Kottangal village. (Representational Image: PTI)

Yuvraj Singh held in alleged casteist remarks case, released later: Haryana police

Yuvraj Singh. (PTI Photo)

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn son for Rs 1.78 lakh in Maharashtra

The woman gave birth to the child in September, but was not in a position to take care of him because of her family's poor financial condition. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->