Nation Crime 14 Oct 2021 43 revenue staff cau ...
Nation, Crime

43 revenue staff caught for irregularities in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 15, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2021, 12:50 am IST
CM ordered probe after BJP member raised issue of bribe in state assembly
Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to crack the whip on 43 revenue staff that includes tahsildars, revenue inspectors and VROs for corruption and irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for various welfare schemes.  

Official sources said that the vigilance and enforcement department that probed the irregularities has submitted a report to chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday.  

 

The probe found that several ineligible persons had got benefits of welfare schemes like Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyanalaxmi and by bribing the revenue staff.  The issue of irregularities in welfare schemes was raised by BJP MLA Raja Singh in the state assembly recently.  

Raja Singh told Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao in the house that brokers were ruling the roost at all tahsildar offices and fleecing applicants visiting these offices to check the status of their applications for one or other welfare scheme.  

He said brokers were promising to get the sanctions done at the earliest if they paid a bribe and warned that their applications would remain pending forever if they approached officials directly. Officials considered and approved their applications only if they were processed through these brokers, Raja Singh told the assembly.

 

He informed the house that in his Goshamahal constituency, brokers were demanding Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 to get Shaadi Mubarak or Kalyanalaxmi cheques, which were cleared for Rs 1 lakh for each beneficiary.  

The CM who initially denied scope for any irregularities in welfare schemes however ordered a probe following strong demand from the Opposition. The probe found that broker menace was rampant at tahsildar offices and the brokers in nexus with revenue staff were ensuring welfare schemes even for the ineligible.  

They are demanding money to clear applications for several cases as in fee reimbursement, overseas scholarships, ration cards, bank-linked subsidy schemes etc, the probe found. It remains to be seen what action the government would take to stem the rot.

 

...
Tags: chief minister chandrashekar rao, welfare schemes, chief secretary somesh kumar, shaadi mubarak, kalyanalaxmi scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Reddy instructed officials to procure necessary equipment and resources, including drones and software, to complete the land survey exercise. — Twitter

Jagan directs officials to expedite all land related issues

GHMC will have a major task on its hands in terms of cleaning the streets, making arrangements for people to walk, as the area has a large number of hawkers near precincts of the monument. Vendors will have to be cleared, so that people can take a walk. —PTI

Sunday Funday at Charminar: Ek Shaam... Ke Naam

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority. (Photo:ANI)

India re-elected to UNHRC for 6th term with overwhelming majority

TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

KCR plans for party and govt to engage people and raise TRS strength for 2023 polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)

Multi Agency Group to monitor investigations in Pandora Papers case

Names of more than 300 wealthy Indians, including business people, figure in the 'Pandora Papers' that have uncovered financial assets of rich individuals across the world. (Representational Photo: AFP)

No permission taken for cruise ship party: Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->