Nation, Crime

Gurugram: Judge’s wife, son shot by his guard

AGENCIES
Published Oct 14, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 12:37 am IST
The Gurugram Police Commissioner said the accused was suffering from depression and further probe is on.
 Police investigate after a judge's wife and son were shot at by their own gunman in Gurugram, Saturday. (Photo:PTI)

Gurgaon: The wife and teenage son of a judge were allegedly shot at by his personal security guard in a crowded market area in sector-49 here Saturday, police said. 

DCP-East Sulochna Gajraj said the two have been rushed a hospital in the city where they are in “critical” condition. Police said the incident occurred around 3.30 pm when Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu and son Dhruv had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market. 

 

They were accompanied by the judge’s guard, a Head Constable (HC) who hails from Mahendargarh. He had been posted with Sharma for the last 1.5 years, say police. Mahipal. 

The accused reportedly first shot the wife and then the son in front of several witnesses before attempting to drag the judge’s son into a car. After struggling for a while, he left the victim on the road and fled.

“Some locals informed the police about gunshots being fired outside the Arcadia market. When a police team reached the spot, they found Ritu and Dhruv lying in a pool of blood,” Gajraj said.
 
She said Ritu has suffered bullet injury in her chest, while Dhruv in his head. “They were taken to the Medanta Hospital where they are undergoing treatment but their condition is critical,” according to the officer. 

Gajraj said the police team could not promptly find Mahipal there. “He was later arrested from Faridabad.” Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan told PTI Mahipal was being interrogated to establish the reason why he opened fire. 

According to another report, the accused reportedly reached the Sadar police station after the incident and opened fire at the officials present. An SHO tried to stop him but he managed to escape. However, he was later arrested from Faridabad road. The Gurugram Police Commissioner said the accused was suffering from depression and further probe is on.

