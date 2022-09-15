  
Nation Crime 14 Sep 2022 Former Araku MP arre ...
Nation, Crime

Former Araku MP arrested for Rs 25 crore PNB loan fraud

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 1:09 am IST
CBI officials arrested former Araku MP Kothapalli Geeta in the city and shifted her to Bengaluru
 CBI officials arrested former Araku MP Kothapalli Geeta in the city and shifted her to Bengaluru

HYDERABAD: CBI officials arrested former Araku MP Kothapalli Geeta in the city and shifted her to Bengaluru in connection with Punjab National Bank (PNB) cheating case. The court had earlier convicted Geeta’s husband and managing director of Visweswara Infrastructure P. Ramakoteswara Rao but acquitted Geeta.

A fresh case was registered by the CBI based on a complaint lodged by PNB officials in connection with the Rs 25 crore fraud.

Sources said that the CBI had filed a chargesheet framing charges against the couple for duping the bank to the tune of Rs 42 crore. The CBI also registered cases against a former assistant general manager and manager of the bank’s Mid Corporate Branch in the loan fraud.

During the trial, the court convicted Rao, slapped two years jail and directed him to pay Rs 25 crore to the bank.

...
Tags: punjab national bank (pnb), central burea of investigation (cbi), araku mp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

CBI set to file fresh charges in $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case
Punjab National Bank posts Rs 1,018 crore profit as provisions dip

Latest From Nation

There a massive flow of floodwater into Godavari from Pranahita, Indravati and Taliperu rivers. The situation might continue for another 24 hours. (Photo: DC)

People in 17 villages on alert

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (DC)

TRS ministers, MLAs to tour Munugode

The colourful Bathukamma saris comprising 240 different designs are mainly made by handloom weavers from Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. (DC File Image)

Bathukamma saris to be distributed as usual in Telangana

Water level became stable at 14.40 feet with discharge of 13.66 lakh cusecs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. (Image By Arrangement)

Respite as Godavari set to recede with no rainfall in catchment areas



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead in Kashmir

A file photo of Srinagar. (AFP)

BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K

N Hazarika, 43, shot himself fatally from his service rifle at his deployment post in a school in Anantnag district. (Representational Image/DC)

Tirupati: Body of a youth found in tank near Tiruchanoor

News

JH gangrape case: Cops unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones

News

Cases booked against 91 cops in Telangana in 2021: Report

A total of 91 cases were registered against police personnel in Telangana state during 2021, according to ‘Crime in India, 2021’ report released by the NCRB. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->