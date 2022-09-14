  
Nation, Crime

DV case: HC for fresh plea to extradite NRI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Sep 14, 2022, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 2:11 pm IST
The court was dealing with a petition filed against one Dr Dabeeruddin Khaja from Gulbarga that was filed by his father-inlaw Gulam Afzal. (PTI image)
Hyderabad: In a matrimonial dispute related to an NRI, Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the ministry of external affairs and additional DGP (CID) of Telangana to take steps to extradite the accused against whom non-bailable warrants were issued against him in 2011, from the United States.

The court directed officials to consult US authorities with material facts as it was ‘involved in visa malpractices’. The court was dealing with a petition filed against one Dr Dabeeruddin Khaja from Gulbarga that was filed by his father-in-law Gulam Afzal. The petitioner lamented officials were not taking steps to extradite Dr Khaja, even after a 498-A and other domestic violence case were registered against him in the Sanjeevareddy Nagar police station on the complaint of his daughter. Chandrasen law office, on behalf of the petitioner, argued that the external affairs department was stating since 2011 that they had send a request to the Embassy of India in Washington, but there has been no tangible development in bringing the accused.

T. Suryakaran Reddy, additional solicitor general, on behalf of the external affairs department, submitted that they were in regular dialogue on this issue, till the US Department of Justice on April 4, 2018, sent a message ‘we have determined that there is no dual criminality for the charges on which the fugitive is sought’. He further submitted that the United States has denied their request.

Tags: hyderabad news, crime news, high court of telangana, nri dabeerudin khaja, visa malpractising
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


