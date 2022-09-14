  
Nation Crime 14 Sep 2022 Blood on glass panes ...
Nation, Crime

Blood on glass panes indicate fire victims fought to escape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Sep 14, 2022, 7:56 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 8:47 am IST
People gather outside Ruby Pride Hotel, where a deadly fire broke out, in Secunderabad. (DC)
HYDERABAD: Blood was spilled on the broken glass panes of Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel after the inferno on Monday night claimed eight lives, suggesting that hotel occupants made futile attempts to escape while also presenting a grisly scene. The hotel has three levels, with the reception located on the first floor, rooms on the second, third, and fourth floors, and a dining terrace.

All eight of the victims were found unconscious on the second and third floors. One of the survivors recollecting the horrifying night said that they were sleeping in their rooms and they suddenly heard a loud banging on their doors.

They checked the door to see who was hammering, but when they opened it, all they saw was heavy smoke, and it was completely dark outside.

According to experts who examined the accident scene, as most of the occupants were occupied on the second and third floors of the building, they ran towards the staircase in their attempt to escape the fire and got trapped in the smoke, killing them. While some of them scaled down from the windows facing the road, others might have tried to escape by breaking the glass panes inside the hotel.

The blood stains on the broken glass panes indicate this, experts explained. They also believed that fewer casualties might have resulted if the occupants knew the layout of the building.

Tags: fire in ruby pride hotel in secunderabad, death toll in hotel inferno rises
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


