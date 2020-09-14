174th Day Of Lockdown

Vijayawada private hospital license to treat Covid cancelled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Sep 14, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Many private hospitals that had obtained permission to treat Covid-19 patients are charging lakhs of rupees
A medic collects a swab sample for COVID-19 test at a hospital. — PTI photo
  A medic collects a swab sample for COVID-19 test at a hospital. — PTI photo

Krishna district collector A. Md. Imtiaz, on Sunday cancelled the license of Liberty hospital in Vijayawada disallowing it from treating Covid-19 patients after a three-member committee had submitted its report that the hospital management was collecting excess charges from the patients.

Many private hospitals that had obtained permission to treat Covid-19 patients are charging lakhs of rupees and messing with the lives of patients in the name of coronavirus treatment. No matter how many measures the government has been taking, the private hospitals still are squeezing money from the patients' kin.

 

Ramineedi Sarala from Rajahmundry had lodged a complaint against Liberty hospital management alleging that her husband lost his life even after paying Rs 15 lakh to the hospital for treatment. In this regard, the collector appointed a three-member committee to look into the complaint.

The committee report stated that Liberty hospital is reportedly charging higher fees than what was prescribed by the government. Based on the committee's report, the collector issued orders cancelling the license to Liberty Hospital for Covid-19 treatment. The officials further ordered that Covid-19patients being treated at the hospital should be re-located to other Covid-19 care centres.

 

Tags: coronavirus in andhra pradesh, excess charges, covid treatment facility, covid19 private hospitals, ap covid hospital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


