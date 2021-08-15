Fake challan scam busted in AP sub-registrars' offices

Special chief secretary to revenue department Rajat Bhargav said that most of the criminal cases were in Krishna and Kadapa districts.— Representational image/ PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Ten criminal cases were registered with regard to the fake challans scam. Six sub-registrars have been suspended in connection with the scandal and Rs 1.37 crore recovered. The fraud is estimated to be to the tune of Rs 5.40 crore.

Special chief secretary to revenue department Rajat Bhargav said that as many as 65 documents were checked in 13 districts regarding registration of documents with fake challans. Overall, they had found 770 documents registered with fake challans causing a loss of Rs 5 crore to the state exchequer.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Bhargava said that most of the criminal cases were in Krishna and Kadapa districts.

Bhargava said that a large-scale fraud had taken place in Mandavalli sub registrar office in Krishna District where 282 documents were registered with the help of fake challans. Around 86 such documents were traced to Patamata sub-registrar office, 16 documents in Gundala SRO, two in Nandigama SRO and one each in Kankipadu and Gandhi Nagar Vijayawada SROs in Krishna district.

Bhargava made it clear that the buyers would also be held accountable in the fraud. He said that presently there is no need for any CID inquiry as it is being investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He stated that the department is sending all pending documents to the commercial tax department for checking.