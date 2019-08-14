Nation Crime 14 Aug 2019 Pehlu Khan lynching ...
Nation, Crime

Pehlu Khan lynching case: 6 acquitted by Rajasthan Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 14, 2019, 5:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 6:57 pm IST
All 6 men accused of beating Pehlu Khan to death in 2017 have been acquitted.
More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)
 More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Alwar: A Rajasthan court on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan to death in 2017. The accused men were let off on the benefit of doubt.

"All six persons have been acquitted by the court, this is a historic decision which will serve as a slap to the persons who wanted to divide the Hindus and Muslims and tried to build a narrative using this in the Parliament. This is an unbiased decision by the Court," Hukam Chand Sharma, advocate of the accused, told reporters here.

 

On April 1 in 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.

An amateur video that went viral showed Khan being beaten up by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked.

Two FIRs were filed in the case- one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions.

Three, of the nine people accused of his murder, were underage.

"The three juveniles are still under trial in this case, they are being tried separately in the juvenile court. Their case has nothing to do with this," Sharma added.

Yogendra Singh, the counsel for the Pehlu Khan's side, said that they were waiting for the copy of the order and will have to see it before challenging it in the higher court.

"The decision of the Court will have to be respected. The Court has released them on the basis of lack of evidence. We will wait for the copy of the order and after going through it we will challenge it in a higher court," Singh said.

...
Tags: pehlu khan lynching case, rajasthan, cow vigilantes, lynching
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar


Latest From Nation

Following his arrest by the ATS, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). (Photo: File)

Saji Mohan drug peddling case: Mumbai court postpones verdict till Aug 19

The rains have sent rivers and nullahs into spate and inundated low-lying areas in the state. (Photo: Representational)

Rains lash MP, several rivers in spate, three dead in Mandsaur

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday denied allegations of phone tapping during his tenure, even as the BJP raised the pitch demanding a comprehensive probe into it. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy denies phone-tapping charge; BJP pushes for a probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

The new iPhone 11 handsets will hit shelves in the second week of September. (Photo: CultofMac)
 

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

Taxpayers can get multiple benefits by filing income tax returns before the deadline.
 

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

Khan said that situations are normal across the state and the restrictions are not imposed or lifted in a generalised manner, but the decision on the same was being taken after accessing the prevailing situation by the district authorities. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Renault Triber bookings to begin from 17 August, launch on 28 August

Prices expected to be around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Saji Mohan drug peddling case: Mumbai court postpones verdict till Aug 19

Following his arrest by the ATS, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). (Photo: File)

Sweeper rapes girl,5, in Delhi school; sexually assaults 3 more

The incident came to light after the girl complained about a constant pain in her abdomen. (Photo: Representational)

Faridabad IPS officer shoots himself, suicide note blames colleagues of blackmail

In 2017, Kapoor was promoted from Haryana police services to IPS by the state government and was due to retire in 2020. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman given triple talaq after she asked husband for Rs 30 to buy medicines

‘I asked Rs. 30 for medicine and instead, he (her husband) started shouting at me and gave me triple talaq. Thereafter, his family pushed me out of their house,’ the victim said. (Photo: File | Representative)

Deaf-dumb minor seven months pregnant after being raped for months in UP

The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham