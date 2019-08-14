Faridabad IPS officer shoots himself, suicide note blames colleagues of blackmail

In 2017, Kapoor was promoted from Haryana police services to IPS by the state government and was due to retire in 2020. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A senior IPS officer and Faridabad deputy commissioner of police committed suicide at his residence by shooting himself with his service revolver on Wednesday morning.

A suicide note naming cops was also recovered from the residence of DCP Vikram Kapoor, a spokesperson for Faridabad Police said.

"With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am," Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer, Sube Singh, said in a statement, ANI reported

According to police, Kapoor mentioned the name of cop Abdul Saeed and one more person in the suicide note.

"Names of Inspector Abdul Saeed and one more person are mentioned in the suicide note obtained from Kapoor's residence. Police learned that he was being blackmailed for the past few days. The family has lodged a complaint about this too. An investigation into the matter is underway," the statement read.

When his family heard the gunshot they ran to his room where they found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

According to retired officers and neighbours, Kapoor was a happy person, who never revealed his problems to them.

Police have seized the service revolver used by the officer to shot himself dead.

The officer was survived by his wife and two sons.

In 2017, Kapoor was promoted from Haryana police services to IPS by the state government and was due to retire in 2020, Hindustan Times reported.