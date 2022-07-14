Police seize vehicle transporting slaughtered cows and buffaloes

Police said they were questioning the driver to elicit information on the cattle heads apart from the origin and destination of the vehicle. (DC File)

Nellore: The Kavali rural police seized a mini lorry transporting slaughtered cows and buffaloes to Tamil Nadu, on the National Highway 16 at Alliguntapalem crossroad near Kavali on Wednesday.

According to unconfirmed reports, these were being transported to Vellore from Hyderabad. Police rushed to the spot after some BJP Yuva Morcha activists stopped the lorry. This, when YM men from Prakasam district called them after they noticed blood oozing from the lorry.

Police said they were questioning the driver to elicit information on the cattle heads apart from the origin and destination of the vehicle.