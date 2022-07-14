Man marries 8 women from AP and Telangana; flees

The eight women, who claimed that they had met the man through matrimonial sites, gathered at the Press Club of Hyderabad and shared that the man, identified as Shiva Shankar Babu from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, cheated them all in the name of love and married them. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: As many as eight women from two Telugu states alleged that a man had cheated them, all in the name of love, and decamped with valuables after a few months of their marriages. The women also claimed that they were pregnant with his child.

On Wednesday, the eight women, who claimed that they had met the man through matrimonial sites, gathered at the Press Club of Hyderabad and shared that the man, identified as Shiva Shankar Babu from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, cheated them all in the name of love and married them. “He claims that he is a software employee from a reputed company and that he earns in lakhs. He only targets young divorced women through matrimonial sites and claims that he is on an office trip to meet other women he married through the same modus operandi. Though cases are booked against him at Kukatpally, RC Puram, Balanagar and Raidurgam police stations of Cyberabad and Guntur and Anantapur police stations of Andhra Pradesh, the cops are not taking any action against him,” shared the victims, demanding justice.

The women further shared that he collected huge sums from them during the wedding and when they confronted him about his lies and deceits, he asked them to complain to the police. A complaint was filed with the RC Puram police on May 16 when one of the victims noticed him visiting a house in Kondapur frequently. The victims requested the police to take action against him to avoid other unsuspecting girls falling prey to his traps.