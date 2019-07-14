Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 14 Jul 2019
Nation, Crime

NIA arrests two in Tamil Nadu's Ansarulla case

ANI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
According to NIA, the accused, Hassan Ali and Harish Mohamed, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India.
NIA had carried out four raids in the city and Nagapattinam district of the state on Saturday in a case pertaining to Ansarulla terrorist gang, which had conspired to wage a war against the Government of India. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
 NIA had carried out four raids in the city and Nagapattinam district of the state on Saturday in a case pertaining to Ansarulla terrorist gang, which had conspired to wage a war against the Government of India. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested two accused in connection with Ansarulla case.

According to NIA, the accused, Hassan Ali and Harish Mohamed, had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India.

 

Both the accused will be produced before NIA Special Court in Chennai, NIA said on Sunday.

NIA had carried out four raids in the city and Nagapattinam district of the state on Saturday in a case pertaining to Ansarulla terrorist gang, which had conspired to wage a war against the Government of India.

The investigation agency had learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.

...
Tags: national investigation agency, ansarulla terrorist gang, hassan ali, harish mohamed, chennai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


