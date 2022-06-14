Nation Crime 14 Jun 2022 Youth climbs atop po ...
Nation, Crime

Youth climbs atop police vehicle, creates panic under infleunce of cannabis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 14, 2022, 10:56 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:26 am IST
The accused also damaged the window glasses of the police vehicle and was taken into custody
Video grab of the youth sitting on top of the police vehicle. (Photo by arrangement)
 Video grab of the youth sitting on top of the police vehicle. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Two youngsters have created panic situation, under the influence of cannabis, near the Royal Hotel in Jirra, Asifnagar late on Monday night.

One of the youths climbed atop the police rakshak while the vehicle was moving. The man refused to get down from the vehicle.

 

The youths who were riding a motorcycle allegedly had a quarrel with the locals who alerted Asifnagar police. As the police team reached the spot one of the youngsters named Ajay who had consumed cannabis alimbed atop the police vehicle after a heated argument with the night police patrol team. Meanwhile, the other man managed to flee.

The accused also damaged the window glasses of the police vehicle and was taken into custody, police said.

...
Tags: cannabis, youth creates panic situation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrives to meet party workers at the AICC headquarters before leaving for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: Traffic to be affected in central Delhi, caution police

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Prophet remark row: Mangaluru police Commissioner holds talks with Muslim leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO

The National Highways Authority is entrusted with the task of setting up these units by involving contractors who develop the new four and six lane roads. (PTI)

Rest stops along National Highways soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nupur Sharma row: Protests continue, houses of protesters demolished in UP

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the illegal structures of the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against BJP former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad. (Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan (PTI)

Blast in Jammu, ahead of PM's visit; Ten militants killed

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Prophet row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Jharkhand's Ranchi

A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->