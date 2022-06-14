Juvenile accused in minor’s gangrape confess crime

The prime accused Saduddin Malik is said to have confessed to his involvement in all incidents leading up to the gangrape. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: All the juveniles accused in the May 28 gangrape of a minor girl at Jubilee Hills on Monday confessed to the crime before the police, while one juvenile accused, who was charged with assaulting and outraging the modesty of the victim stated he did not rape the victim but had sexually assaulted her.

The prime accused Saduddin Malik is said to have confessed to his involvement in all incidents leading up to the gangrape near the Pedamma Temple at Jubilee Hills. The police seized a phone from one of the juvenile accused that had the video of the crime. After showing the video in which their faces were clearly seen, the accused had no option but to confess, sources said. Apart from that, Malik revealed about the juveniles involved in the gangrape.

The juveniles, wearing black monkey masks and escorted by 12 policemen, reached Jubilee Hills police station in a police van at 12.15 pm on Monday. The van picked them from the juvenile home around 10.30 am.

As per the court orders, the police questioned the minors based on Malik’s confession. Malik’s four-day custody ended on Sunday and he was produced before the court on Monday. The accused juveniles were interrogated for four hours and then escorted back to the juvenile home in the same van before 5 pm.

The police confirmed that neither the accused nor the victim had consumed liquor on the day the incident occurred.

The remand case diary and remand report in the sensational case, copies of which are in possession with this newspaper, disclose the facts. According to the report, the juvenile accused A-C (child in conflict with the law) was arrested at Attapur, while the prime accused Malik was arrested at Puppalaguda on June 3.

The Jubilee Hills police on June 4 recorded statements of a victim’s friend who is a minor and left on the day of the incident after she suspected foul play. Based on her and Malik;s statements, the police arrested two other accused on the same day.

The police also seized the clothes worn by the juvenile and a phone used in recording the crime. On June 5 the investigation officer (IO) filed a full investigation report, sealed it in a cover and submitted it to the court. After the arrest of the juveniles, the police also informed their parents the same day, the reports further stated.