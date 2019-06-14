Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 14 Jun 2019 Hyderabad: Girl dies ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Girl dies after falling from school building

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA
Published Jun 14, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Police has not been able to figure out why she fell, and is planning to take statements from her friends who were present at the spot.
The mother of Veevika, the Class 10 student, who died after a fall from the terrace of of school building, wails over her body.
 The mother of Veevika, the Class 10 student, who died after a fall from the terrace of of school building, wails over her body.

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl student, Veevika, fell from the terrace on the fourth floor of the Nagarjuna High School building at LB Nagar on Thursday and died while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred on the day after schools reopened.

Police has not been able to figure out why she fell, and is planning to take statements from her friends who were present at the spot. Police said Veevika, a Class 10 student, left for school along with her younger brother Laxmi Gaganaseshendra, a Class 9 student, and cousin Komali, her classmate, at about 7.30 am.

 

Classes were supposed to start at 9 am. Veevika, who was on the fourth floor of the school building, fell down onto the main road adjacent to the school.
Students who were going into the school saw Veevika falling and informed the staff. She was immediately rushed to Kamineni Hospital for treatment, where she died.

Veevika is the third of four siblings. The girl’s father, Nalla Narsing Rao, said that he was informed by the school chairman Venkateshwar Reddy that Veevika had fallen from the top floor of the building and received injuries. “My wife and I rushed to Kamineni Hospital and found that Veevika had suffered fractures to her hands and a leg, and injuries to her abdomen and kidneys. While undergoing treatment, my daughter succumbed,” said Mr Rao.

Mild tension prevailed at the hospital as the kin of the deceased alleged that the school had been negligent in not fencing the terrace. Mr Rao in his complaint to the police alleged: “We suspect that Veevika’s death could have occurred due to the negligence of the management of the school, as they did not take any precautionary measures.”

LB Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy said that the CCTV cameras installed on the school premises had only captured Veevika going to the second floor. The top floors of the building do not have surveillance cameras.

“It is not clear whether the girl has jumped or slipped accidentally. Two children were present on the terrace along with Veevika, who have to be questioned to find out the sequence of incidents that took place before the girl fell,” said the inspector.

Veevika had left her bag and lunch box in her classroom before going to the fourth floor.

“The parapet wall is about three-foot high and Veevika is over 5 ft tall. It is being said that the girl had some health complications, which has to be confirmed,” the inspector said.

He said that the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy at Osmania General Hospi-tal. A case under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the investigation is underway.

...
Tags: nagarjuna high school, girl student, veevika, class 10 student
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Nagarjuna High school building seized for probe

Latest From Nation

Mr Nizamuddin said the Moula Ali hillock was a religious place and the department of minorities welfare had banned certain activities including cinematography in 2016.

Plaint lodged for filming at Moula Ali hill

A.K. Saseendran

More time to install GPS on vehicles: Kerala Transport minister

According to RGI airport police, Vallepu Srinu, 42, a ragpicker is a homeless man living at Shamshabad and a native of Velijarla village in Ranga Reddy district.

Hyderabad: Man kills lover in a graveyard

E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan approval awaited for flyover



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kedar Jadhav pleads Nottingham rain to go to Maharashtra; see video

Both India and New Zealand, who are unbeaten in ICC World Cup 2019 will have to share points due to abandonment of the match. (Photo: File)
 

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

Mahesh Babu with Andy Roberts. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

Ira Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nagarjuna High school building seized for probe

The building of Nagarjuna High School on Road No. 4, Sainagar Colony, Nagole. (P. Surendra)

NIA searches continue for second day in ISIS Kerala-TN module case

The officials are likely to take Azarudeen to Kochi in connection with the case and the other five have been asked to appear before a court in Kochi. (Photo: File)

Last rites of UP Bar Council prez shot dead by lawyer, performed in Etah

Darvesh Singh Yadav was allegedly shot dead on the Agra court premises by a lawyer, who then tried to kill himself. (Photo: Facebook | @AdvDarveshYadav)

25-year-old Pune IT firm staff murders girlfriend, suspecting she was cheating: Cops

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old girlfriend to death suspecting that she was cheating on him, police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

2 teen sisters gangraped by four at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh

Two minor sisters were allegedly raped by four men at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham